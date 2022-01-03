The global biometric system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16.92% over the forecast period 2020-2027 and projected to reach USD 69.72 Billion by 2027

US, January 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Biometric System market is expected to grow significantly due to the growing government initiatives to adopt biometrics and the increasing use of biometrics in consumer electronic devices for authentication and identification purposes.The growing adoption of biometric systems in government and private sectors for employee identification and attendance, the increasing number of terrorist activities, and the growing technological advancements in biometric technology are driving the growth of the global biometric systems during the forecast period 2021-2027. Furthermore, the growth of the global biometrics system market has been positively influenced by increased implementation in various verticals, such as smart devices, healthcare, and financial institutions. The rising adoption of contact-based biometrics solutions in defense and government applications, which is used to down the incidents of fraud and provide secure access to physical & logical assets in commercial applications, is expected to enhance the demand for biometric systems across the globe.Authentication Type and Technology Overview in the Global Biometric System MarketBased on the Authentication Type and Technology, the global Biometric System market is segmented into Single-Factor Authentication (Fingerprint recognition, Iris recognition, Palm recognition, Face recognition, Vein Recognition, Signature recognition, Voice recognition, and other types of recognition) and Multi-Factor Authentication (Biometric Smart Card, Biometric PIN, and Multimodal). The single-factor authentication segment captured the largest market share with 65.97% in 2020 and is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period, 2021-2027. Single-factor authentication is used by logging users into resources by presenting only one way of verifying their identities, such as retina scans, finger vein scans and voice recognition. Single-factor authentication is always easier to acquire for a malicious person than multiple factors. Single-factor authentication is categorized into fingerprint recognition, iris recognition, palm recognition, face recognition, vein recognition, signature recognition, voice recognition and others. The segment's growth is attributed to the rising adoption of contact-based biometrics solutions in defense and government applications, and it is used to reduce incidents of fraud and provide secure access to physical & logical assets in commercial applications.Vertical Overview in the Global Biometric System MarketBased on the Vertical, the global Biometric System market is segregated into Government, Military & Defense, Healthcare, Banking & Finance, Consumer Electronics, Security, Transportation & Logistics, and Others. The military & defense segment captured the largest share of the global biometric systems market, 24.71%, in 2020 and is likely to generate maximum revenue during the forecast period, 2021-2027. This growth is attributed as biometrics deliver robust, scalable, high-performance and off-the-shelf access control solutions to the militants, navy, air force or any of the defense agencies and the growing utility of biometrics to protect the classified information, military establishments, safeguard variant operations of the armed forces and in regulating the authority to physical military spaces.Regional Overview in the Global Biometric System MarketThe global Biometric Systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North American biometric system market is estimated to have the highest share of the global biometric systems market in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, 2021-2027. This is primarily due to the high acceptance of IT networks and organizations. Additionally, the rising government investment and mounting research and development activities are further projected to accelerate the regional market.Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the global biometric systems market during the forecast period, 2021-2027. This growth is attributable to the growing deployment of biometric security systems at airports, banks, ATMs, government institutes, and other public places in Japan and the growing adoption of biometrics in township projects at a large scale in the region.Report Detail: https://www.shingetsuresearch.com/biometric-systems-market/ Global Biometric Systems Market: Competitive LandscapeCompanies include Thales Group, IDEMIA, NEC Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Assa Abloy AB, Precise Biometrics AB, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Neurotechnology, and Safran Group are the key players in the global biometric system market.About Us:Shingetsu Research and Consulting Pvt. 