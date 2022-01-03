Retina Consultants of America Expands South Carolina Footprint through Partnership with Retina Consultants of Charleston
Retina Consultants of Charleston have consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to the highest quality of clinical care and the advancement of our field through clinical research. ”SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Retina Consultants of America (“RCA”), a comprehensive physician management services organization, adds another premier practice to its national consortium by way of Retina Consultants of Charleston (“RCC”). The addition of RCC bolsters RCA’s presence within the southeastern United States and the Carolinas. RCC represents the 21st practice to join RCA since the company’s founding in January 2020.
— Dr. Lloyd Clark of Palmetto Retina Center
Founded in 1999 by Dr. Virgil Alfaro III, the practice has eight locations within South Carolina, including four in the Charleston metropolitan area. The physicians at RCC are board-certified and have collectively completed training at several prestigious institutions, including Cornell, Harvard, Johns Hopkins, and Yale. Dr. Alfaro is accompanied by his partners Dr. Eric Jablon, Dr. Michael Johnson, and Dr. John Kerrison. Dr. Kerrison is a native South Carolinian and the son of Dr. Horry Kerrison, a long-time respected member of the Charleston ophthalmic community.
"Retina Consultants of Charleston has a 20-year history of dedication to retina clinical and surgical excellence and academic endeavors,” said Dr. Alfaro. “Collectively the partners have published 10 textbooks, over 10 book chapters on retinal disease, and trained surgeons from around the world. We look forward to joining RCA to provide an expanded level of clinical care and research opportunities for our patients and the eyecare community in Charleston and beyond."
RCC is deeply committed to research and clinical trials, as the practice currently has two clinical trial centers located in Charleston and Beaufort. RCC’s extensive research efforts help the practice fulfill its mission to provide excellence in patient care for eye disease, as well as educate eye care providers and patients. Through continued collaboration between RCC’s physicians and dedicated research staff members, the practice has been able to advance retinal research of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, and other retinal disorders.
“We are thrilled for Retina Consultants of Charleston to join Retina Consultants of America,” said Dr. Lloyd Clark of Palmetto Retina Center. “Retina Consultants of Charleston have consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to the highest quality of clinical care and the advancement of our field through clinical research. Those core principles align perfectly with the mission of our growing network of outstanding physicians and practices.”
RCA includes practices in California, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. The addition of RCC furthers RCA’s goal of providing the highest quality retinal care to patients across the United States. RCA now has a total of more than 170 physicians across the United States.
Formed by Webster Equity Partners and based in Southlake, Texas, RCA is partnering with leading retina specialists who seek a strategic partner with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their markets. RCA is unique in offering the first horizontal alliance in the eye care field focused solely on retinal care.
If interested in learning more about a partnership with Retina Consultants of America, contact Robert Grabow, (972) 779-0794.
About Retina Consultants of America
Retina Consultants of America is a network of leading retina specialists with the mission of saving sight and improving patient lives through innovation and the highest quality care. Through RCA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians continue to drive clinical care and practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources, and shared best practices available through RCA. For additional information on Retina Consultants of America, please visit
www.retinaconsultantsofamerica.com
About Webster Equity Partners
Webster Equity Partners has invested in RCA along-side its physician partners. Founded in 2003, Webster Equity invests in healthcare services companies with high impact growth strategies that deliver the highest quality care and extraordinary service. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit www.websterequitypartners.com.
Andrea Morgan
Retina Consultants of America
+ +1 9172135506
email us here