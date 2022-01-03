Submit Release
Four Juveniles Arrested in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of S Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, December 31, 2021, in the 1200 block of S Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 9:40 pm, the suspects approached the victims, who were seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects entered the vehicle. The suspects were then apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Friday, December 31, 2021, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Temple Hills, MD, a 17 year-old juvenile male and a 16 year-old juvenile male, both of Southeast, DC, and a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

