Iowa DOT offices closed for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

AMES, IOWA – Jan. 3, 2022 – All Iowa Department of Transportation business locations will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Driver’s license service centers All Iowa DOT driver’s license service centers, normally open Tuesday through Saturday, will be closed Saturday, Jan 15. Normal business hours will resume at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Many people, including commercial driver’s license holders, may be able to complete driver’s license business online at www.iowadot.gov.

If you need to come to see us, the quickest way to get your driver’s license business done is to schedule an appointment https://iowadot.gov/mvd/driverslicense/service-selector. Walk-in customers will be served as time allows.

Special note to motor carriers The Office of Vehicle & Motor Carrier Services typically experiences a heavy workload and increased call volumes on the days leading up to and following the holiday. Customers are urged to submit applications for oversize permits, especially those weighing more than 156,000 pounds, several days before the permit is needed.

For questions, please go to the Iowa DOT’s contact page.

