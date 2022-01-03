GPS Tracker Market Continous to Increases the Business Opportunities with New Product Development Strategy 2022

GPS Tracker

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GPS tracker market in Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026. The factor attributed to market growth is increasing stringent government regulations along with increase in production of vehicles in emerging economies such as India and China. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the production of commercial vehicles in India in 2016 was 4.51 million and it has grown to 4.78 million in 2017.



The demand for GPC tracker has increased due to rapid growth of the automotive industry and the increasing sales of commercial vehicles worldwide, especially in Asia Pacific. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2020, India was the fifth-largest auto market, with ~3.49 million units combined sold in the passenger and commercial vehicles categories. Moreover, it was the seventh largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in 2019. By tracking the miles of the vehicles and identifying the shortest path of the route, GPS tracker helps reduce fuel consumption, which further helps eliminate the unnecessary fuel expenses.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:-

GPS tracking refers to the global positioning system. These type of tracking devices are used to track or determine the exact location of the assets, such as a vehicle. This information is stored in the tracking unit and then transmitted to a central location using radio, cellular devices, or satellite modems embedded in the unit. GPS trackers track three separate data sets, such as timing, navigation, and positioning. Moreover, it entails a network of 24 satellites in orbit and a network of instruments on the ground that can establish the location of an individual or object on Earth with astonishing accuracy.



