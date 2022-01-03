Frozen Pastries market exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2019-2027)

Frozen Pastries Market

Overview

As the popularity of frozen pastries continues to rise, it is crucial to understand the benefits of this type of food. Unlike fresh pastries, frozen ones are ready-to-eat. Consumers can save time by choosing from a variety of flavors and varieties, and businesses can reduce waste by rotating their stock. They can also offer a more diverse product selection and improve their competitiveness by reducing the number of products in their kitchens. The rising demand for frozen pastries is being fueled by the rising awareness and disposable income of consumers. These consumers are increasingly spending on higher-quality food products, such as gourmet frozen pastries and gourmet baked goods.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global frozen pastries market include F.B.F. S.p.A, Gourmand, Lantmännen Unibake UK Limited, Delifrance, and Wolf ButterBack.

Drivers

Changing consumer preferences towards ready-to-eat foods as a result of hectic lifestyles is expected to augment the growth of the frozen pastries market during the forecast period.

Moreover, rising disposable incomes in parallel to the increasing volume of the working population are expected to supplement growth of the frozen pastries market over the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The global frozen pastries market witnessed a steep fall in the growth graph due to the prevalence of the pandemic. Still, it’s nothing to sneeze at, as a major portion of the F&B (food and beverage) industry has switched to online delivery alternatives. However, the market is foreseen to have long business legs with increasing expenditure on food products.

Key Takeaways

The frozen pastries market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % during the forecast period owing to the increasing inclination towards pre-prepared foods in parallel to the growing number of restaurant chains. For instance, in November 2021, Boulon Brasserie partnered with Next Level Brands to bring frozen bakery products to Water Street, Tampa, by summer 2022.

On the regional frontiers, the Asia Pacific region is at the vanguard’s position in the global frozen pastries market on the heels of growing prominence of bakery products in urban space and rising disposable incomes.

Coming in at number two this timeframe should be Europe, which is fueling the global frozen pastries market on account of a robust bakery and confectionary industry, high popularity among tourists, and a growing female working population.

