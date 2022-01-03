Pyrogen Testing Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 2,220.5 Million with 12.4% CAGR By 2028 | Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pyrogen Testing

Market Overview

Pyrogen testing is an essential part of the advanced healthcare practices where it exhibits the presence of pyogen organism that causes fever. Generally, pyrogen is present in lipopolysaccharides and lepoteichoic acid. Contaminated pyrogenic products can cause harmful effects such as fever in human body. Pyrogen testing is typically used for the detection of pyrogen contamination in pharmaceutical dosage forms and medical devices. Injections, post-administration, with pyrogen contaminations can cause bodyache, fever, shock, inflammation, multiple organ failure, and other severe health problems.

The global pyrogen testing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 979.7 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period (2020-2027).

Market Drivers

Increasing product launches by key companies are expected to drive growth of the global pyrogen testing market during the forecast period. Key companies are involved research and development activities to launch new technologies, in order to expand their market presence. For instance, in May 2018, bioMérieux SA, a company focusing on industrial microbiological control, announced the launch of ENDOZYME II GO, an endotoxin test. The company launched ENDOZYME II GO under the range of recombinant horseshoe crab Factor C (rFC) assays, which enables endotoxin testing in pharmaceutical water grades, parenteral drugs, and other pharmaceutical products.

Continuous research and development of therapeutic drugs and medical devices are expected to propel the global pyrogen testing market growth over the forecast period. Major market players are laying key emphasis on development of therapeutic drugs, in order to cater unmet needs. According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), November 2016, an estimated US$ 1.7 trillion was spent on research and development for various medical applications, globally. Moreover, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and its Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) approved around 59 novel drugs in 2018 compared to 46 approvals of new molecule entities in 2017.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic is the most recent outbreak, which was first reported on December 31, 2019, in Wuhan, China. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

According to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Weekly Epidemiological Update by the World Health Organization, around 25 million cases and 800,000 deaths due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported on August 31, 2020 across the globe.

Such dynamic increase in number of COVID-19 cases across the world has encouraged biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to develop advanced detection kits and drugs for COVID-19, which is expected to propel growth of the pyrogen testing market over the forecast period.

Market Restraints

Strict regulatory policies that control manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices are expected to restrain growth of the global pyrogen testing market during the forecast period.

Competitive Section

Key companies involved in the global pyrogen testing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Lonza Group, Associates of Cape Cod Inc., Charles River Laboratories Inc., GenScript, WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman), Inc., bioMérieux, Wako Chemicals USA, Inc., Sanquin, Ellab A/S, and Pyrostar.

