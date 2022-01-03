Attention-bias Modification Treatment App Market Valuable Foresights on How Market will Grow During 2022–2028

Attention-bias Modification Treatment App

Anxiety is a feeling of fear, dread, and uneasiness. Anxiety disorders should be treated with psychological therapy, pharmacotherapy, or combination of both.

Overview:

However, anxiety treatment depends on the severity of the condition. New treatment options are also frequently introduced in the global market. Lifestyle changes, reducing stress levels, and regular physical exercise are recommended for mild symptoms of anxiety, while medical and psychological treatments are preferred for moderate/severe symptoms of anxiety. Healthcare professionals recommend transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS).

Anxiety is characterized by cognitive biases, including attentional bias to emotional (especially threatening) stimuli. The attentional bias involves the tendency to pay attention to some things while simultaneously ignoring others. For example, when a person's attention is more focused on negative aspects, the mind is trained to think in a pessimistic framework. In contrast, if one practices turning someone's attention towards the positive aspects in life, it can help build more confident and optimistic mindset. The biasness due to the depression, stress, or any other form of anxiety can make the condition more sever.

Attention-bias Modification Treatment App (ABMT):

Recent developments in technology have given rise to a new system known as Cognitive Bias Modification (CBM) or the Attention-Bias Modification Treatment (ABMT) App. According to the Association for Psychological Science, playing a video game based on an ABMT app for at least 25 minutes may help reduce anxiety in adults. Although still in its early stages, the ABMT app shows promise among the scientific community for the treatment of anxiety. Thus, scientists find this technology an opportunity to develop treatments for mental health problems such as depression and anxiety.

CBM is an innovative approach (app) to modifying cognitive biases that confer vulnerability to anxiety. Moreover, it is a scientifically validated approach to help people train their thinking or cognitive processing habits in a positive direction. Furthermore, Mood Mint, HappyTap, and Psych Me Up are some of the mobile apps that help reduce anxiety. Studies are underway. Studies conducted so far show successful reduction in attention to negative threats and aspects, high levels of reliability, and low anxiety vulnerability.

However, further research is needed to establish its effectiveness in the treatment of anxiety and to gain trust among both health experts and patients. Patients around the world can benefit from it. Some may argue that some mobile based platforms and free web offer free services to reduce anxiety. But ABMT is developed with the help of psychology specialist and with proper research to train the mind and change the attitude of thinking will reduce anxiety. Thus, ABMT is becoming a reliable treatment for anxiety, rivaling cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and other more common treatments.

Key Developments:

ABMT aims to treat anxiety. It is still in its early stages of testing, but has led to further research on the subject. For instance, in December 2018, a research team from the Erasmus Medical Center investigated effectiveness of the ABMT in children with anxiety as well as the additive effect of ABMT on CBT. This was the first study to examine this technique.

