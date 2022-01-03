Laser Interferometer Market Size Projectedto Reach USD 234.2 Million at CAGR of 4.7%, By 2028

Reports And Data

Laser Interferometer Market Size –Increase in demand for industrial products and increasing technological advancement in measuring techniques.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the market is driven by the changing consumer demand for industrial products and the increasing technological development in measuring techniques.

The Laser Interferometer Market is forecasted to grow from USD 163.2 Million in 2020 to USD 234.2 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7%, during the forecast period. The changing consumer demand for industrial products and the increasing technological development in measuring techniques have developed the need for more accurate and precise industrial products.

The semiconductor and automotive industries constantly require laser interferometers to produce highly accurate and complex components. Laser interferometers are used in machine shops to check accurate industrial parts measurement. Other applications for laser interferometers include consumer electronics, ophthalmology, defense and aerospace.

The high costs of laser interferometers and restricted customer information regarding these high - quality products hinder market development.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The market for homodyne laser interferometer is expected to reach USD 127.3 million in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3%, during the forecast period. Unlike the dual frequencies used in heterodyne detection, homodyne signifies a single frequency. In thermo reflectance techniques, homodyne and heterodyne techniques are commonly used.

• The market for absolute laser interferometer is expected to reach USD 108.2 Million in 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9, during the forecast period. The magnetic encoders are designed for to be used in harsh environments in applications such as industrial automation and assembly systems, metalworking, stone-cutting, sawing, textiles, plastics processing, woodworking and others.

• Europe is expected to grow the largest and reach USD 81.1 Million in 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7%, during the forecast period. It is anticipated that Europe will dominate the global market due to the presence of key players in the region like Renishaw which accounted for more than 50% of the market share in 2018. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The need for critical measuring systems in the automotive, electronic manufacturing and end - user defence & aerospace sectors paves the way for the continuous growth of the market for laser interferometers in this region.

• The major players in the market are Optodyne (USA), Agilent (USA), Renishaw (UK), Status Pro (Germany), API Corporation (USA), Tosei Corp. (Japan), Zygo Corp. (US), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Aerotech Inc. (US), Olympus Corp. (Japan) and others.

Segments covered in the report:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Homodyne Laser Interferometer

• Heterodyne Laser Interferometer

Encoder Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Absolute

• Mechanical absolute encoders

• Optical absolute encoders

• Magnetic absolute encoders

• Capacitive absolute encoders

• Incremental

Interferometer Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Field and linear interferometers

• Intensity and nonlinear interferometers

• Quantum optics interferometers

• Interferometers outside optics

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Semiconductor

• Ophthalmology

• Defense & Aerospace

• Others

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to the analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market with the highest market share. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show a significant growth rate owing to rising development and population demands.

Thank you for reading our report. Reports and Data provides customization of the report as per the needs of the clients. For further inquiry on customization, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to fit your requirements.

