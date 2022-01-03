Submit Release
News Search

There were 263 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,639 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the Cusi faction's Petition to re-open filing of COCs

PHILIPPINES, January 3 - Press Release January 3, 2022

Dispatch from Crame No. 1197: Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the Cusi faction's Petition to re-open filing of COCs

The petition of the PDP Laban-Cusi Wing to open anew the period for filing COCs reeks of privilege.

The so-called dominant majority party, but without standard bearer candidates for President and Vice President, is basically asking for the exclusive privilege to be exempted from the deadline for filing COCs, after all candidates serious enough to run for election in 2022 have dutifully filed their COCs within the deadline set by the COMELEC. There should be no exemptions from this deadline, not even for the party of the President.

The petition uses as an excuse the pending petitions for the disqualification of Marcos, Jr. as well as the appeals for accreditation of party list groups. The Cusi petition claims that until all these cases are resolved, COMELEC should not print ballots for the 2022 Elections, and thus it should open the period for filing COCs again.

Taken to the extreme, if COMELEC has to wait for all disqualification and accreditation cases to reach final judgment, no ballots will ever be printed on time for election day. This is because most of these cases usually remain unsettled beyond election day. Besides, the filing of new COCs will again generate another slew of petitions for disqualification. Is Cusi saying we should as well wait for all those cases to be resolved, ad infinitum?

To therefore ask COMELEC to condition the printing of ballots on the final resolution of disqualification cases hews dangerously close to a "no election" scenario.

Maybe this is what the Cusi Wing wants all along, for elections to be postponed indefinitely until they get their act together. The holding of constitutionally-mandated elections cannot be left to the inability of any political party to field standard bearers on time. That would be subjecting democratic elections to the whims and caprices of incompetent party leadership. Cusi and the leadership of PDP-Laban have no one else to blame but themselves. The whole country and its democratic exercises should not bear to suffer the failings of this so-called party of the majority.

Access the handwritten copy of Dispatch from Crame No. 1197: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_1197

You just read:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the Cusi faction's Petition to re-open filing of COCs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.