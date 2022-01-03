Portable Brain Injury Scanners Market See Incredible Growth 2021-2028 | BrainScope Company, Inc., Neural Analytics

A brain injury is a type of head injury caused by trauma. While it is rare, it can occur.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A brain injury is a type of head injury caused by trauma. While it is rare, it can occur. The symptoms can vary depending on the severity of the injury. Some Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs) require hospitalization. Other injuries require rehabilitation in the form of speech and physical therapy. The symptoms of TBI can also be mild or moderate.

A TBI is an event that damages the brain, causing swelling and reduced blood flow to the brain. This secondary injury is more serious than the initial injury. A traumatic event can cause the brain to swell, restricting the flow of oxygen-rich blood to it. The swollen brain is an example of a secondary injury. In addition to causing pain, it can also lead to a reduction in mental function.

Symptoms of TBI include seizures and loss of consciousness. During the first week after the injury, patients may receive anti-seizure drugs to reduce their frequency and severity. During the same time, anti-infection medication is given to prevent infection. Infection tests are also used to detect any infection. Surgery may be necessary to repair fractured skull or bleeding vessels, remove large blood clots, or relieve high intracranial pressure.

Global Portable Brain Injury Scanners Market: Drivers

The global traumatic brain injury scanners market growth is driven by high prevalence of TBI. For instance, according to the study, ‘Estimating the Global Incidence of Traumatic Brain Injury’ published in the Journal of Neurosurgery in April 2019, 69 million people worldwide are estimated to suffer TBI from all causes, annually.

Moreover, increasing adoption of portable brain injury scanners is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in July 2019, Overlook Medical Center of Atlantic Health System adopted the ROSA Brain robot, a minimally invasive scanner for brain surgery from Zimmer Biomet.

Global Portable Brain Injury Scanners Market: Opportunities

Increasing funding for R&D in brain monitoring platforms is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global traumatic brain injury scanners market. For instance, in September 2016, Neural Analytics Inc. received a US$ 3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to support a clinical validation study of its portable brain monitoring platform.

Market Trends:

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global traumatic brain injury scanners market, owing to high prevalence of TBI. For instance, the leading causes of traumatic brain injury are falls (40.5%), motor vehicle (14.3%), struck by/against (15%) and assault (10.7%), according to the Centers for Disease and Control Injury Prevention Center. Moreover, about 19% of the causes are unknown and TBI results in an estimated 2685 deaths and 37,000 hospitalizations.

North America is also expected to witness significant growth in the global traumatic brain injury scanners market, owing to adoption of neuro-critical care units. For instance, in August 2019, Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Missouri, U.S. started new neuro-critical care unit.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global traumatic brain injury scanners market, owing to entry of new players. For instance, in September 2017, the Center for Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship of IIM Ahmedabad, India supported to launch a new startup Bioscan Research, which developed portable brain injury scanners.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Portable traumatic brain injury scanners enable scientists and physicians to analyze brain activities, brain diseases, and brain-machine interfaces (BMI). Recent advances in this monitoring technology have allowed scientists and physicians to identify abnormal brain activity before it becomes too late. Moreover, portable brain monitoring technology is expected to be dispensable, especially during Covid-19 pandemic.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲: BrainScope Company, Inc., Neural Analytics, and InfraScan, Inc.

