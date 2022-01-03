Mobile Health Apps and Solutions Market Expected to Expand at a Steady 2021-2028 | Runtastic, Nike, MyFitnessPal, Azumio

The accuracy of the data captured will determine the effectiveness of mHealth apps

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022

Overview

The accuracy of the data captured will determine the effectiveness of mHealth apps. The quality of the data stored in the app will depend on the way the data is processed. It should be easy to understand how the data is presented. A mHealth app should provide output in various forms, including visuals, audio/video feedback, and text. Moreover, it should be easy to customize the application, as some users prefer detailed statistics while others would like short written feedback. Personalization is also important, as it is easier for people to engage when they are consistently stimulated.

Mobile health apps segment is expected to grow at impressive double digit CAGR over the forecast period (2016–2024), creating new market opportunities for the players worldwide.

Market Drivers

Increasing penetration of smartphones is expected to drive growth of the global mobile health apps and solutions market during the forecast period.

Over 600 million people are expected to use mobile healthcare apps by 2017, creating a highly lucrative market opportunity for healthcare players. The industry is projected to be mainly driven by growing healthcare expenditure and consumer changing lifestyle. Advancements in computing ability of mobile devices would bridge the gap between patient’s expectation and treatment delivered. The technology is perceived to be an enabler of quality healthcare.

Though the industry is set to grow at a robust rate, lack of collaborations among healthcare service providers and low healthcare apps utilities awareness among the masses are major industry pitfalls.

Mobile Health Apps and Solutions Market Taxonomy:

Coherent Market Insights has segmented the mobile health apps and solutions market on the basis of following:

Operating System

Product Type

Therapeutic Application

Devices

On the basis of operating system, iOS mHealth app is expected dominated the market in 2015. However, the segment is expected to lose major market share to android app segment by 2024.

Among device segments, smartphones are expected to dominate the market, followed closely by tablets through 2024. Tablets are expected to be most prominent in developed regions.

Advent of connected and integrated healthcare solutions is expected to propel the North America and Europe market growth over the forecast period.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲: Runtastic, Nike, MyFitnessPal, Azumio, GP Apps, Pacer Health, Kinosis, GoodRX, Leafly, and Epocrates.

Among regions, Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the global mobile health apps and solutions market during the forecast period. This is owing to presence of mHealth service providers and extensive availability of high-quality healthcare infrastructure.

The market in Asia Pacific is growing at the fastest rate, driven primarily by rising demand in China and India. China and India account for over 36% of global population, creating lucrative market opportunity for players in the long run. Markets in Latin America, Middle East, and Africa are expected to grow at a relatively sluggish rate, with upward growth traction expected in the mid of the forecast period.

Key Developments

Increasing use of digital health records by healthcare professionals is expected to boost the market. For instance, Royal Philips, in India findings of the 15-country Future Health Index (FHI) 2019 report stated that 76% of healthcare professionals in India use digital health records (DHRs).

Increasing initiatives by government bodies to launch mobile health apps is also expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in August 2019, the U.S Department of Veteran Affairs released free mobile app, the VA Launchpad to streamline health care access for veterans and caregivers.

However, lack evidence and imperil patient privacy in mHealth apps is expected to hinder the market growth. For instance, in February 2019, British Medical Journal in the paper ‘Data sharing practices of medicines related apps and the mobile ecosystem: traffic, content, and network analysis’ stated that mHealth apps lack evidence and imperil patient privacy.

