Aerial Imaging Market 2022 Sales, Size, Share, Growth and Trend Forecast to 2027 | Fugro N.V., Nearmap Ltd, EagleView

The global Aerial Imaging Market

The global Aerial Imaging is estimated to account for US$ 6,085.9 million by 2027

Aerial imagery or aerial imaging is the process of taking images of the ground from an elevated position, generally from a camera not supported by a ground-based structure. The process of aerial imaging is carried out with different instruments and devices including balloons, pigeons, kites, parachutes, unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters, etc. The mounted cameras may be operated remotely or automatically. Aerial imagery or photography provides effective solutions that combine cost-effectiveness and high precision for planning purposes, volume calculations, route design, or merely to renew existing mapping. Although aerial imaging offers a variety of benefits, factors such as privacy issues and adverse weather conditions hinder its adoption.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Aerial Imaging Market prosper in today's environment.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Google Inc.

· Kucera International Inc.

· NRC Group ASA

· GeoVantage Inc.

· Fugro N.V.

· Landiscor Real Estate Mapping

· Digital Aerial Solutions LLC

· Cooper Aerial Surveys Co.

· Nearmap Ltd

· EagleView Technologies Inc.

Drivers & Trends

The report has included a comprehensive analysis of different factors that fuel the growth of the Aerial Imaging market. It includes growth potential, drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges and risks, and opportunities that transform the market in a negative or positive way.

Global Aerial Imaging Market Segmented into:

By Application

· Energy

· Geospatial Technology

· Natural Resources Management

· Construction & Development

· Disaster Response Management

· Defense & Intelligence

· Conservation & Research

· Media & Entertainment

By End-use Industry

· Government

· Commercial Enterprises

· Civil Engineering Industry

· Military

· Forestry & Agriculture

· Energy Sector

· Insurance

Regional Classification

The Aerial Imaging market report sheds light on the analysis as well as market forecast on the regional and also the global level. Delving deep into the report, it also covers the various growth opportunities and recent trends across five regions, including the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).



The following are the study objectives for this report:

- SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

- Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

- Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

- By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

- Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

- Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

- To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.