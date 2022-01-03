Aspire Systems Emerges as a Leader in the Zinnov Zones ER&D Services 2021 Assessment
Aspire Systems develops high quality software using frameworks & the Software Infinity methodology making them leaders in the Zinnov Zones ER&D 2021 AssessmentOAKBROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Systems, a pioneer technology services company, has announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the Small and Medium Service Providers segment in the 2021 Zinnov Zones for ER&D Services Assessment.
Zinnov’s latest ER&D evaluation saw participation from over 50 global Service Providers from across 24 different verticals and micro-verticals, and is based on a rigorous RFI process and interactions with leading Engineering Service Providers. Zinnov Analysts conducted a thorough assessment to rate Service Providers according to their technological prowess, capabilities, and scalability.
Aspire Systems’ Software Engineering Services provides cutting-edge solutions and proprietary frameworks that help organizations develop high quality applications. With frameworks like Propel, Techcello, and AFTA, Aspire was able to increase performance, reduce time-to-market, reduce costs, and optimize release cycles. Additionally, with Agile Producteering principles churning out high quality software, it cemented Aspire Systems’ place as a “Leader” in the Small and Medium Business Service Providers segment and also as a “Niche-Established” vendor overall.
According to Aju Mathew, VP of Development Services in Aspire Systems, “This is yet another recognition of our deep product engineering capability, having worked with Software & Hi-Tech firms for over 2 decades. With the acquisition of a few companies in similar/complementary space over the past 2 years, we have strengthened our overall Product and Digital Engineering capabilities to build best-in-class products/platforms that help future-proof our clients’ interests in the focused verticals and markets. We have been able to monetize our industry-specific digital accelerators to improve our customers’ go-to-market timeframes and thereby add value to their business.”
Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner, Zinnov, said, “Aspire Systems’ robust capabilities in Digital Engineering have helped them become a leader in the 2021 ER&D Zinnov Zones assessment in the Small and Medium Service Providers category. Aspire’s targeted acquisitions of RapidValue, iApps, have helped it strengthen its capabilities to serve customers better – across both technology and location. Additionally, its concentrated solution accelerators like AFTA, AURAS, seamless data applications & integrations along with PRIOS, DYOB, and iPOT as part of its Digital Engineering solution accelerators, have helped Aspire to consolidate its positioning across Digital Engineering, Software Platform Engineering, AI/ML in BFSI, and Consumer Software Engineering.”
About Aspire Systems:
Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for more than 200 customers across the globe. Aspire works with the world's most innovative enterprises and software product companies, helping them leverage technology to transform their business in the current digital landscape. Its proven approach to Software Engineering & Digital Technologies helps companies run smart business models. Aspire’s core philosophy of “Attention. Always.” communicates our belief in lavishing care and attention on our customers and employees. The company currently has over 3800 employees globally and is CMMI Level 3 certified. It operates across North America, LATAM, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific.
Aspire Systems has been recognized for the 12th time in a row as one of the Top 100 ‘Best Companies to Work For’ by the Great Place to Work® Institute.
To know more about Aspire Systems, visit https://www.aspiresys.com/
Anusha Natarajan
Aspire Systems
+91 44 6740 4000
anusha.natarajan@aspiresys.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn