Skin Replacement Market Huge Growth in Future Scope 2021-2028 | Platelet BioGenesis and Cellular Dynamics International

The cosmetic industry has been a success story over the years as compared to other consumer products. The skin replacement market, in the cosmetic industry, is gaining a significant share across the globe, owing to the increasing number of burn injury cases and increasing adoption technological solutions to treat various skin problems or diseases. Burnt skin promotes growth of bacteria and germs which ultimately results in rapid loss of body fluids. Thus, skin grafts from donors or cadavers were traditionally used to protect the skin. However, the acceptance of these options was hindered by the unavailability of large skin patches and the possibility of graft rejection. Therefore, to solve these problems, skin alternatives have emerged as a potential treatment option for deep skin lesions that promote artificial skin regeneration. This in turn has increased the survival of burn patients and over the years many skin replacement products have been used to treat chronic wounds.

Drivers:

Increasing number of burn injury cases and increasing penetration of 3D printing technology is expected to augment growth of the global skin replacement market during the forecast period. Burn injuries have increased over the years. For instance, each year, around 1.5 million people in the United States suffer from burn related skin loss. Moreover, in the United Kingdom, over 175,000 people suffering from burn injuries visit emergency departments, and of these around 13,000 require hospital admissions.

Furthermore, increasing penetration of 3D printing in the healthcare industry is expected to aid in the growth of the global skin replacement market. Companies such as Proctor & Gamble and L’Oreal leverages 3D printing to develop artificial skin.

Regional Insights:

The global skin replacement market is divided into six regions, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the global skin replacement market, owing to the rise in the number of burn cases and growing geriatrics population in these regions.

Key Developments:

Frequent approvals and launches are expected to propel growth of the global skin replacement market. For instance, in October 2018, AVITA Medical announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved its premarket approval application to market the RECELL Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (RECELL System) to treat severe thermal burns in patients 18 years and older.

Moreover, market players are engaged in research and development activities, which in turn is also expected to augment growth of the global skin replacement market. For instance, in 2018, Platelet BioGenesis began developing a device that imitates the conditions under which human platelets are generated, for individuals recovering from surgery, injuries, or treatments, such as chemotherapy, can lead to an extremely low platelet count.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲: Platelet BioGenesis, Tengion, and Cellular Dynamics International, TissueGene, Inc., Cynata Therapeutics Limited, L’Oreal and Proctor & Gamble.

