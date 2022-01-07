Life after Death Book Series by Dr. Iftekhar Ahmed Shams

LIFE IN HEAVEN & LIFE IN HELL - These two books will allow readers to gain knowledge about the different phases of Afterlife.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life in Heaven is the tale of the journey of every human being in the Afterlife. Death is just the beginning of a scary but wonderful journey for every Muslim believer.This book opens the world of Afterlife for the reader. It gives a vivid picture to the reader about how the Quran and the Traditions of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) have explained Afterlife.From the last breath a human being takes to the interrogation of the Angels in the grave, from the Resurrection on the Day of Judgement to the Reckoning on the Field of Gathering, to the horrors of the Bridge of Sirat over Hell to the Gates of Heaven and the life in heaven, it tells the reader the entire journey in vivid detail.Death is an inescapable fact and no one has ever denied it. Whoever has been bestowed upon the gift of life is going to taste death one day. Almighty has clearly stated the fact that every soul has to taste death. It is on the Day of Judgement that one shall be paid his/her rewards in full. There are multiple verses in the Quran in which this fact has been repeatedly mentioned. Thus, it is established that there is not a single soul on this earth, whether they are human, jinn, or angels who will escape death. Death is inevitable to every living thing and it is predetermined for them.And in the end is the life in Heaven itself, with its beauty, boons, and bounties. Its comforts and luxuries. This tells about all of this in the most breath-taking way possible.Life in Hell: The journey afterlife is beautiful if a human being is good but it's scary and painful for the one who is the rejecter of the words of God and the teaching of the beloved prophet (saw).In this book, the reader will go through the journey of a bad soul from the beginning to his last place, in between the scary, horribly and painful things he experiences from the first day in the grave to the Day of Judgment, the questioning, the scale, the bridge and more.Readers will read how he ends up in hellfire and his punishments from the Quran and the authentic Sunnah of the Prophet (saw).The Prophet of Islam has explained in a lot of detail and in great clarity, the event that will occur in every person’s life that will signal death and the journey that the soul will take as it experiences this phenomenon of death.They are simply the common precursor to the eventual coming of the angel of death, and the angel of death coming. So, when the angel of death is seen and one is still on the earth, that is when the repentance is cut off, there is no repentance when he sees the angel of death.That is when the repentance and all hope of salvation are finished if one was not righteous before, one would not going to be righteous now, and the angel of death will take one's soul.The judgment day will start, and the sky becomes as dark as darkest, and everyone is running here and there, no one is recognizing one another as Almighty said: the day man will flee from his brother, his mother, his father, his wife, his children: each of them will be absorbed in concerns of their own on that day.And everyone starts receiving their book and everyone knows if they have been given their book on the left side they will end up in hellfire.In these books, the writer has penned down all the different phases of the afterlife, from the moment of death, the departing of the soul, to the life in paradise, the punishment in hell as mentioned in the Holy Quran and Sunnah.All of the sources used in these books as references are either in footnotes or in the bibliography in the end.About the Author: Dr. Iftekhar Ahmed Shams is the President of LamAid Ltd. and a writer who has lived in the UK for over 15 years. The writer believes in the path of God and has written many books on the true path of Islam and about the Islamic Prophets. Some of his books are (The Prophet’s Miracles Series): The Miracles of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Jesus (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Moses (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Solomon (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Abraham (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet David (PBUH). Moreover, he has also documented some of the great Muslim rulers (THE MUSLIM RULERS’ SERIES) like The Kingdom of Hazrat Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq R.A and The Kingdom of Mu' awiya ibn Abi Sufyan R.A. The author believes in a balanced life and thus also penned down his own dimension about life in "Being Unconditional " (11 steps to a perfectly balanced life). Also, during this pandemic, where there is so much thirst for the job, the author has also written an unparalleled book on the job hunt i.e.: The “Insider” Secrets to Landing the Dream Job in Tech.Social Media Handles:Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Life-Heaven-Eternal-Paradise-after-ebook/dp/B09NRY73JF/ref Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Life-Hell-Eternal-Punishment-Sinners-ebook/dp/B09P58MR1Z/ref Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lam.aid.786 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.co.uk/lamaidlimited/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lamaidlimited/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/lamaidlimited LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lamaidlimited/ For any feedback, information, or any other queries: -Email: info@lamaid.orgWebsite: www.lamaid.org