Crown Prince of Libya Prince Mohammed el Hasan el Rida el Senussi Independence Day Address and Grassroots Support
Prince Mohammed underscored failures in resolving the crisis and underscored the role that the monarchy and the 1951 constitution can play in healing LibyaLONDON, ENGLAND, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of the indefinite postponement of the Libyan elections, scheduled for December 24 2021, alongside Libya’s 70th anniversary of independence, Libyan Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed El Hasan el Rida el Senussi delivered his annual address. Reflecting on the past 11 years since the ousting of strongman Muammar Gaddafi, His Royal Highness addressed the vast failures which have been met by both international and domestic initiatives for healing the country.
Among the issues facing Libya in its current precarious state, His Royal Highness noted wasted budgets, unnecessary expenditures, looting of the country’s wealth by unnamed elements, incessant violence and killing and the challenges posed to Libya’s territorial integrity and lack of rule of law. Alongside these challenges, the Crown Price noted Libya and its citizens’ commitment to democracy, the prevention of war and the preservation of national unity.
At a time when the country faces such significant challenges, His Royal Highness reiterated the commitment of the Monarchy to represent Libyans of all walks of life, serving as a unifying umbrella for those seeking to resolve disputes amicably, rid the country of conflict and begin building a country which is prosperous for future generations.
More than in previous years, the address brought out Libyans in droves, viewing the speech and commemorating the 1951 independence constitution which saw the rise of the monarchy across the country in Tripoli, Zliten, Tobruk and Derna. This display of grassroots support has shown how at a time when Libya is being divided at the seams and agendas with ulterior motives are being pushed, Libyans are returning to their roots and seeking an authentically Libyan solution.
Ashraf Boudouara, Chairman of the National Conference for the Return of the Constitutional Monarchy - “Our 1951 constitutional monarchy and the 1951 Independence Constitution are democratic, including an elected Parliament and separation of powers. Being based on Libya’s own history and national identity, these represent a far more realistic democratic path forward out of the crisis than the other options being considered. Considering that the system of government in the constitution is a hereditary monarchy, and not absolute, His Royal Highness represents a system of government in accordance with the constitutions legal framework. He would serve as a symbol and an umbrella for all Libyans and guarantee the country's unity and stability”.
