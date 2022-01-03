Submit Release
News Search

There were 231 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,609 in the last 365 days.

Crown Prince of Libya Prince Mohammed el Hasan el Rida el Senussi Independence Day Address and Grassroots Support

Crown Prince of Libya addressing the nation

Prince Mohammed December 24 address

Grassroots supporters deployed in Zliten supporting the 1951 constitution

Grassroots activists in Zliten, Libya supporting the 1951 constitution

Billboards in Libya supporting the 1951 constitution and Prince Mohammed

Billboards in Libya supporting the 1951 constitution and Prince Mohammed

Prince Mohammed underscored failures in resolving the crisis and underscored the role that the monarchy and the 1951 constitution can play in healing Libya

LONDON, ENGLAND, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of the indefinite postponement of the Libyan elections, scheduled for December 24 2021, alongside Libya’s 70th anniversary of independence, Libyan Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed El Hasan el Rida el Senussi delivered his annual address. Reflecting on the past 11 years since the ousting of strongman Muammar Gaddafi, His Royal Highness addressed the vast failures which have been met by both international and domestic initiatives for healing the country.

Among the issues facing Libya in its current precarious state, His Royal Highness noted wasted budgets, unnecessary expenditures, looting of the country’s wealth by unnamed elements, incessant violence and killing and the challenges posed to Libya’s territorial integrity and lack of rule of law. Alongside these challenges, the Crown Price noted Libya and its citizens’ commitment to democracy, the prevention of war and the preservation of national unity.

At a time when the country faces such significant challenges, His Royal Highness reiterated the commitment of the Monarchy to represent Libyans of all walks of life, serving as a unifying umbrella for those seeking to resolve disputes amicably, rid the country of conflict and begin building a country which is prosperous for future generations.

More than in previous years, the address brought out Libyans in droves, viewing the speech and commemorating the 1951 independence constitution which saw the rise of the monarchy across the country in Tripoli, Zliten, Tobruk and Derna. This display of grassroots support has shown how at a time when Libya is being divided at the seams and agendas with ulterior motives are being pushed, Libyans are returning to their roots and seeking an authentically Libyan solution.

Ashraf Boudouara, Chairman of the National Conference for the Return of the Constitutional Monarchy - “Our 1951 constitutional monarchy and the 1951 Independence Constitution are democratic, including an elected Parliament and separation of powers. Being based on Libya’s own history and national identity, these represent a far more realistic democratic path forward out of the crisis than the other options being considered. Considering that the system of government in the constitution is a hereditary monarchy, and not absolute, His Royal Highness represents a system of government in accordance with the constitutions legal framework. He would serve as a symbol and an umbrella for all Libyans and guarantee the country's unity and stability”.

F&R Strategy Group
contact@frstrategy.co.uk
F&R Strategy Group

You just read:

Crown Prince of Libya Prince Mohammed el Hasan el Rida el Senussi Independence Day Address and Grassroots Support

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.