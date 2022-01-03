Industrial Filters Market Worth To Reach USD 4.50 Billion By 2026 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Growing Industrialization & Urbanization and stringent regulations related to emission and treatment of industrial wastes are propelling the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial filters market is forecast to reach USD 4.50 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Industrial filters are used to filter and capture heavy duty filter media continuously. The separated waste goes to a filter bag and is ejected through a proper source. Similar to raw materials and chemicals, industrial gases likewise should be separated. Furthermore, it is of paramount importance to safeguard industrial workers from the working environment.

The market for industrial filters is influenced by growing industrialization & urbanization. The necessity of a safer workplace industrial facility is driving the demand for industrial filters. Industrial filters are used in a wide range of end-user industries such as metals and mining, oil & gas, and pharmaceuticals, among others. Global emphasis on environmental protection, and growing adoption of clean eco-friendly manufacturing processes are some of the factors that are propelling the global industrial filters market.

Key participants:

Lydall Inc., Valmet Corporation, 3M, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Clear Edge Filtration Group, Nordic Air Filtration, Fibertex Nonwoven, Sefar AG, Sandler AG, and Freudenberg Filtration Technologies among others.

The above- mentioned factors collectively create opportunities for market growth, while factors such as increasing demand for renewable energy sources pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the industrial filters market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of these filters.

The Asia Pacific region is the major revenue-generating region in the global industrial filters market. The region is encountering a growth of various industries owing to the growing population. Growing industrialization and urbanization powers the growth of the industrial filters market in the region.

Industrial Filters Industry Overview

The global materials & chemicals industry revenue growth can be majorly attributed to increasing demand for essential consumer goods including soaps, detergents, and beauty & personal care products worldwide, rising preference for sustainable and eco-friendly raw materials, and growing use of advanced chemicals and raw materials in industries including agriculture, food & beverage industries, buildings & construction, automotive, packaging, and manufacturing industries. Other major factors driving growth of this industry are rising pollution levels, increasing environmental awareness, increasing use of technologically advanced chemicals and materials, and rising demand for organic materials.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The liquid filter segment held a larger market share of 60.4% in the year 2018. This is due to the rising need for wastewater treatment, filtration of drinking water, chemicals, and filtration procedures. The growth for liquid filtration is due to the lesser expensive process and minimum time consumption during filtration, in comparison to others.

The fiberglass filter media segment held the largest market share of 31.6% in the year 2018. This filter media is available in dry and can be treated with a non-toxic, non-flammable, odorless adhesive. These are extensively used in the air filter.

The food & beverage industry is forecasted to grow with an impressive CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Filtration in the food & beverage industry is a highly critical process. Water is required for washing, beverage production, and processing purposes in these factories. Increased food safety concerns, the expansion of new product offerings by different organizations, and growing population are fueling the industrial filters market growth.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of 31.4% in the year 2018. The growing population, especially in India & China and the expanding food & beverage and chemical industries are propelling the growth for industrial filters market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Industrial Filters market on the basis of type, filter media, end-use industries, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Liquid Filter

Air Filter

Filter Media Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Activated Carbon

Fiber Glass

Metal

Filter Paper

Others

End-Use Industries Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Food & Beverage

Metal & Mining

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Power Generation

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

