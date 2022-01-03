Surgical Microscopes Market May See a Big Move by 2028 Covid-19 Analysis

North America held the leading position in the global market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the study period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Surgical Microscopes Market by Application (Dentistry, ENT, Gynecology & Urology, Neurosurgery & Spine Surgery, Oncology, Ophthalmology and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeries), End-user (Hospitals and Outpatient facility) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The demand for surgical microscopes has witnessed tremendous growth due to growth in global geriatric population, increase in R&D activity in life science sector, growth in health care infrastructure, and increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries. In addition, governmental funding & support for implementing the healthcare infrastructure and technological advancement are some of the factors anticipated to play a major role in the growth of the developed markets. However, sale of used and refurbished equipment and high pricing of equipment in developing region are some of challenges, which can hamper the growth of the market to some extent during the forecast period.

All the industry players invest immensely in R&D to upgrade their product segments and to further penetrate into market. The major companies profiled in the report include ACCU-SCOPE, Inc., TAKAGI SEIKO CO., LTD., Alltion (Wuzhou) Co., Ltd., ARRI AG, Carl Zeiss, Haag-Streit U.S., Leica Microsystem GmbH, Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Topcon Medical Systems, Inc., Olympus Corporation, and Global Surgical Corporation.

Key Findings of the Surgical Microscopes Market:

ENT is expected to witness highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Outpatient facilities is predicted to be the fastest growing end-user segment with a CAGR of 9.0% during the analysis period.

North America is anticipated to lead the market, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028.

China and India are projected to grow at higher CAGR of 16.4% and 13.6%, respectively, during the forecast period.

Low-range surgical microscope to remain dominant over the forecast period and is also estimated to grow at a high CAGR.

