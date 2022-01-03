COPD and Asthma Devices Market Tastes Success with Growth in Healthcare Industry with 4.3% CAGR by 2027

The global COPD and asthma devices market is expected to reach $51,628.58 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.30% during 2020-2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "COPD and Asthma Devices Market by Product Type (Inhalers and Nebulizers), Indication (Asthma and COPD), and Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospitals, and Online Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Global COPD and asthma devices market size was estimated at $36.45 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $51.62 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in price competition and deterioration of material quality, overall high cost of asthma treatment is a challenge for the patients, and incompetent reimbursement support impede the growth to certain extent. Conversely, patent expiration for blockbuster drug and smart Inhalers are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

GF Health Products

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Novartis AG

PARI medical Holding GMBH

Smith's Group Plc.

Aerogen, Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Baxter International Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

3M COMPANY

The demand for COPD and asthma devices is on a rise, owing to surge in incidence of chronic diseases such as respiratory disorders & COPD and increasing population of smokers. Furthermore, rise in portable aerosol inhalers devices across the globe is another factor that fuels the growth of the market.

Key Findings Of The Study

Nebulizers segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.70% during the forecast period.

North America was the leading region in the market, accounting for more than 40% share in 2019.

The COPD and asthma devices market in Asia-Pacific is projected to reach $14951.64 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.00% from 2020 to 2027.

Retail Pharmacies was the leading region in the market, accounting for market share of $17,312.56 million in 2019, and will continue the growth during forecast period.

