Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast, 2020–2027 | By Type, Technology

An increase in construction activities in developing countries, such as India and China drives the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart indoor garden systems market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to rapid urbanization in developing countries, increase in spending on home remodeling, and recovery in the residential & commercial construction sector.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market by Type, Technology, and End-user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global smart indoor garden systems market size was valued at $105,627.0 thousand in 2019, and is projected to reach $176,559.1 thousand by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Factors such as rise in urbanization coupled with increase in disposable income in the developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, Indonesia, and Vietnam drives the residential and commercial construction activities, which, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the global market. On the contrary, unfavorable climate conditions is one of the major restraints of the smart indoor garden systems market. Conversely, technological advancements in smart indoor garden systems is expected to provide lucrative opportunities in near future.

However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has a negative impact on the manufacturing and production of smart indoor garden systems in the first and second quarter of 2020, and is likely to hamper the smart indoor garden systems market growth throughout the year. This has further affected the demand for smart indoor garden systems from the developed countries, including the UK, France, and Italy, thereby halting the production activities. In addition, the disruption of supply chain is causing hindrance in manufacturing of the smart indoor garden systems around the globe.

Key Findings Of The Study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging smart indoor garden systems market trends and dynamics.

Depending on type, the floor garden segment dominated the smart indoor garden systems market, in terms of revenue in 2019, however, wall garden is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By end user, the residential segment registered highest revenue in 2019.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

Key players within the smart indoor garden systems market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the smart indoor garden systems industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

In-depth smart indoor garden systems market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

