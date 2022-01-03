Experience the Growth of Orthodontics Market, Size to Hit $2.59 billion by 2024: Allied Market Research

Orthodontics Market

The orthodontics market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to surge in dental tourism.

Orthodontics Market by Type (Brackets [Fixed and Removable], Anchorage Appliances [Bands & Buccal Tubes and Miniscrews], Ligatures [Elastomeric Ligatures and Wire Ligatures]” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Orthodontics Market by Type (Brackets [Fixed and Removable], Anchorage Appliances [Bands & Buccal Tubes and Miniscrews], Ligatures [Elastomeric Ligatures and Wire Ligatures], and Archwires) and Age Group (Adults and Children) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2024". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The orthodontics market is anticipated to grow considerably in the near future, owing to different factors such as rise in prevalence of dental diseases & malocclusions, surge in geriatric population who are prone to tooth loss, increase in awareness towards oral health, and rise in dental tourism. However, risks associated with orthodontics and limited reimbursement policies are expected to restrain the market growth. On the contrary, huge untapped market potential in the emerging countries, such as China and India, and high adoption of orthodontic procedures are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Orthodontics Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

By type, the brackets segment accounted for the maximum share of the global orthodontics market in 2016, and is projected to exhibit prominent growth rate, owing to the high applicability and demand for brackets in various orthodontic treatments. Upsurge in prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders & diseases drives the growth of the orthodontics market for brackets.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Orthodontics Market trends from 2017 to 2024 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Orthodontics Market forecast is studied from 2017 to 2024.

•The Orthodontics Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Orthodontics Market.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

3M Company, Align Technology, Inc., American Orthodontics, Danaher Corporation, Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG, DENTSPLY International, Inc., G&H Orthodontics, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc., and TP Orthodontics, Inc.

The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) include TOC Dental, Lancer Orthodontics, DB Orthodontics, and Ostertag Orthodontics LLC.

𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗔𝘀𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀?

Q1. What is the market value of Orthodontics Market report in forecast period?

Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q3. Which is base year calculated in the Orthodontics Market report?

Q4. Does the Orthodontics Market company is profiled in the report?

Q5. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Orthodontics Market?

Q6. Does the Orthodontics Market report provides Value Chain Analysis?

Q7. What are the key trends in the Orthodontics Market report?

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.