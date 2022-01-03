Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market : Industry Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted Till 2027

surge in awareness to reduce healthcare costs drive the growth of the global negative pressure wound therapy devices market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market by Product (Conventional NPWT Devices and Single Use NPWT Devices), Application (Chronic Wounds and Acute Wounds), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), and Home Care Settings): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Global negative pressure wound therapy devices industry was estimated at $2.14 billion in 2020, and is expected to hit $3.34 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Rapidly aging population, increase in incidences of chronic conditions, technological advancements in NPWT devices to deal with complex wounds, and surge in awareness to reduce healthcare costs drive the growth of the global negative pressure wound therapy devices market. On the other hand, complications related to NPWT impede the growth to some extent. However, increased focus toward advanced treatment protocols and significant unmet needs in wound care are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Talley group Ltd.

Cardinal Health.

Smith & Nephew Plc.

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Devon International Group,

3M (Acelity L.P. Inc.,)

Investor AB (Mölnlycke Health Care AB)

ConvaTec Group Plc.

Olle Larsson Holding AG (Medela AG)

North America to rule the roost in terms of revenue-

Based on region, North America garnered the major share in 2019, holding around two-fifths of the global negative pressure wound therapy devices market. This is due to the presence of key players in the region, easy availability of NPWT devices, surge in prevalence of medical conditions leading to acute and chronic wounds, and rise in launch of new and advanced products. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would portray the fastest CAGR of 7.9% till 2027. This is attributed to factors such as surge in adoption of NPWT devices and rise in healthcare expenditure.

