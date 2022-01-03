Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market to Reach $5.57 Billion By 2030, North America dominated the global market

Rise in the numberof hemophilic patients worldwide along with increase in prevalence of chronic such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market by Application (Hypogammaglobulinemia, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, Immunodeficiency Diseases, Myasthenia Gravis, Multifocal Motor Neuropathy, Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Inflammatory Myopathies, Specific Antibody Deficiency, Guillain-Barre syndrome, and Others) and Type (IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE, and IgD): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market was valued at $8,932 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $12,632.5 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/325

The global IVIG market is driven by factors such as high prevalence of diseases such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) and hypogammaglobulinemia coupled with surge in geriatric population and rise in the number of hemophilic patients. In addition, increase in production of immunoglobulin with better plasma quality using advanced purification techniques is expected to supplement the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements in IVIG products are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities in the market in near future. However, stringent government regulations towards IVIG products and side effects associated with the use of IVIG impede the growth of the market.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The key companies profiled in the report include Baxter International Inc., CSL Ltd., Grifols, S.A., Octapharma AG, Kedrion Biopharma Inc., LFB Group, Biotest AG, China Biologics Products, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and Bayer AG. The other players included in the value chain analysis (but not included in the report) are Omrix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.; Behring GmbH; Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.; Option Care Enterprises, Inc.; ADMA Biologics, Inc.; and BioScrip, Inc.

Rise in prevalence of autoimmune disorders across the globe and surge in demand for intravenous immunoglobulin for treating neurological disorders supplement the growth of the intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market.

Key Findings of the Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market:

Myasthenia gravis segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Hypogammaglobulinemia was the largest revenue contributor in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

North America dominated the global intravenous immunoglobulin market in 2017.

LAMEA is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.3% from 2018-2025.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What is the market value of Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market report in forecast period?

Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q3. What is the market value of Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market in 2020?

Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market report?

Q5. Does the Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market company is profiled in the report?

Q6. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market?

Q7. Does the Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market report provides Value Chain Analysis?

Q8. What are the key trends in the Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market report?

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/325

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Arthroscopic Hand Instruments Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Anesthesia Information Management System Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.