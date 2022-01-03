Injection Molding Machines Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Analysis, 2020–2027- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Injection Molding Machines Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The injection molding machines market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to low labor cost and bulk production advantage, and high demand for injection molded plastic products, drives the growth of injection molding machines market. In addition, material flexibility, and low waste production, is anticipated to drives the growth of the market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Injection Molding Machines Market by Clamping Force, Machine Type, Solution, Pressure Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global injection molding machines market size was valued at $10.89 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $14.41 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5171

The various features of injection molding machines such as robustness, easy to operate, higher manufacturing rates and rapid production, and high-quality fuel the global injection molding machines market growth. In addition, there has been a rise in the automotive industry in emerging economies such as India, Brazil, and Africa, which further drive the demand for high-performance plastic components, thereby fueling the growth of the injection molding machinery market. For instance, Brazilian automotive industry is expected to grow with 4.5% from 2017 to 2022.

Further, these machines can yield efficient packaging with high accuracy for brittle and complex components such as consumer goods and electronics and mobile phones. Hence, the escalating adoption of these products is expected to add to the development of the industry. However, high threat of low volume, cost-effective substitutes such as urethane casting, 3D printing, thermoforming, and others is expected to hamper the growth of the industry.

Key Market Players

ARBURG

ENGEL

Haitian International

Husky Injection Molding Systems

KraussMaffei Group

Milacron Holdings Corp.

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

The Japan Steel Works

Ube Industries, Ltd.

BMB S.P.A.

Nigon

Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd.

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5171

Key Findings Of The Study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging injection molding machines market trends and dynamics.

By clamping force, the more than 500 tons force segment registered the highest revenue in the market in 2019.

Depending on the machine type, the hydraulic segment dominated the injection molding machines market share, in terms of revenue in 2019.

By solution, the new sales segment registered the highest revenue in the market in 2019.

Depending on the pressure type, the high -pressure segment dominated the injection molding machines market analysis, in terms of revenue in 2019.

By application, the automotive segment registered the highest revenue in the injection molding machines market in 2019.

The key players within the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the railway maintenance machinery industry.

The global injection molding machines market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5171

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.