Vanessa Wruble and Anaida Deti Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

One myth is that being a founder means working alone and making all of the decisions yourself.” — Vanessa Wruble, co-founder of March On

Vanessa Wruble, co-founder of March On

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

For the midterm elections in 2018, a group of activists decided to hang a giant banner off of the Manhattan Bridge that said VOTE, however, the banner ended up being so big that it took hours to hang, which eventually led to the stunt being reported and broken up by the police with only half of the banner hanging on the bridge. Even though we didn’t get to hang the banner, we still earned press coverage in every major New York media outlet promoting our mission. Was it a failure? Not sure, but I still chuckle to myself every time I think about it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

As I mentioned earlier, I’ve always felt the call to help others and a big part of that is from my father. He was a major influence on me and he put the idea into my head when I was young that I needed to do something very big to help the world — since then, he’s provided me with plenty of advice (some pieces better than others) for how I should and should not go about my career in activism.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Largely, men and the patriarchy.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

This is why I fight for systemic change. We need to rethink the entire way we behave as a people, so that we aren’t wired to think that men are more capable in any way than women. Right now, even if funders say they want to fund women, men still have an easier time getting money — there’s still a lot of work today as a society to try and shift this narrative.

Anaida Deti, CEO of Dental-X Smile Centers now DentalX

Has there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?

When we came to Canada, things were not as easy as we thought. I didn’t speak English and my education credentials meant nothing here, so I had to start from scratch. It was quite difficult to say the least, but I was very determined to do something with my life and this was my chance. A lot of people did not take me seriously and that made me work harder and prove to myself and everyone around me that I can do it.

When I had just started the business in 2013, I became pregnant with my daughter and had some complications during the pregnancy. My daughter was a twin but I lost one of them. Due to this, my pregnancy was considered high risk and the doctor told me I had to be in bed for the remaining 7 months. I told the doctor I cannot do that, I had to work. She made me sign a waiver and told me I was nuts. I tried to be very careful, I was very scared and I do not know if I would have ever forgiven myself if something happened to my daughter, but my daughter is a fighter like me, and is now celebrating her 7th birthday.

I worked until the last day of my pregnancy and went back to work after 3 days! When the people saw me at the door, they could not believe their eyes. For the first two months, I had to drive home for lunch to breastfeed her and go back to work again. It was very hard.

