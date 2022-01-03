Startup LionRocket an AI Digital Human Video platform secures $5.5 million in Series A
AI video generation startup LionRocket is making its way to revolutionize customer experiences with their digital human technology.EUNPYEONG-GU, SEOUL, KOREA, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI video generation startup LionRocket is making its way to revolutionize customer experiences with their digital human technology.
In their latest Series A Funding, LionRocket successfully raised $5.5 million in additional funding. The round was led by ID Ventures, Daesung Private Equity, Harang Invest, IBK Industrial Bank of Korea, and an existing investor, T Investment.
LionRocket specializes in deep-learning-based voice and video synthesis to create digital humans, also known as ‘virtual humans’ or ‘artificial humans’. Currently, the company operates a B2C service called OnAir Studio (onairstudio.ai) to help content creators experience LionRocket’s digital human platform. By simply typing in text, creators can generate video, spoken by a realistic digital human.
LionRocket aims to reinvent the video content market by integrating digital humans into the content creation process allowing content creators to automate any time-consuming manual process. With digital humans, creators can choose diverse virtual actors and select a varying number of filming locations. The platform also contains a big selection of synthetic voices to choose from. Hence, cameras and microphones are needless in the video production process as digital humans will replace the tiresome routine.
“Although we are living in a video-first era, it is still labor-intensive and burdensome for people to create videos,” said Jeong Seung-hwan, CEO of LionRocket. “LionRocket will reinvent the video production system, and help anyone to easily create studio-quality content.”
So far, LionRocket has created an AI caster for MBC’s general election vote count broadcast and has signed a business agreement to generate and promote AI bankers within Woori Bank. The company has also focused on providing digital humans and video production platforms for leading domestic conglomerates, such as Samsung Fire, DB Life Insurance, and Kyobo Life Insurance.
After raising a $5.5 million Series A in December 2021, LionRocket is planning to extend more virtual avatar selections and provide multilingual support for global use, allowing users to have more access to models with various tones and emotions. Soon, users will be able to customize their own animated avatars and even incorporate them into live streaming platforms.
LionRocket isn’t the only company working with digital humans. Synthesia, Oben, Soul Machines, etc. are all paving the way for the creation of realistic digital humans. The fact is, online video content will become more important in the near future, and people will search for video production platforms that are easy to use. With that said, LionRocket will enhance customer experiences by presenting IP-free, high-quality digital humans, and providing an AI video production platform for everyone to use.
Park Yeongchun
lionrocket
+82 269493064
contact@lionrocket.ai