Denham Springs, Louisiana Sports Photographer Michael Bacigalupi Photographs 2021 Independence Bowl

Michael Bacigalupi is a Denham Springs, LA-based freelance photographer.

Here is just one image that Michael managed to capture at the 2021 Independence Bowl

Michael Bacigalupi has had the pleasure to hold credentials to many colleges and pro sports teams, including LSU Tigers Football 2019 Peach Bowl.

Michael Bacigalupi is also known for his graduation photos and senior photography.

Michael Bacigalupi is widely-known for his high school sports photography.

Denham Springs, Louisiana's leading sports photographer, was on assignment to photograph the 2021 Independence Bowl in Shreveport for Da Boot Sports.

My passion drives me to create each picture with excellence, dedication. It has been a great reminder of how blessed we are here in Louisiana.”
— Michael Bacigalupi.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Bacigalupi, Denham Springs, Louisiana's leading sports photographer, was on assignment to photograph the 2021 Independence Bowl in Shreveport for Da Boot Sports.

The 2021 Independence Bowl was a college football bowl game that took place on December 18, 2021, and was broadcast on ESPN. The 45th Independence Bowl was one of the 2021–22 FBS football bowl games, concluding the 2021 FBS season.

Michael is no stranger to photographing college football. He has photographed LSU Tigers Football 2019 Peach Bowl and will travel to Houston to cover the TaxAct Texas Bowl for Da Boot Sports. As a sports photographer, Michael is able to capture images that fans love of each player as they play.

"I am honored and humbled to be photographing the Independence Bowl and have the opportunity to photograph these college athletes as they play in this great bowl game.

Michael's goal as a sports photographer is simple: Take photographs that tell stories and help fans who aren't there feel like they are.

"My passion drives me to create each picture with excellence, dedication," said Michael Bacigalupi. "It has been a great reminder of how blessed we are here in Louisiana."

About Michael Bacigalupi Photography

Michael Bacigalupi is a Louisiana-based sports photographer. He is well-known in the Denham Springs area for his sports photography work for teams and individual athletes.

Michael also photographs senior graduation portraits and provides special event photography. He is available for photoshoots in Baton Rouge and the surrounding area–including Denham Springs, Walker, Central, Baker, Zachary, Jackson, Albany, and more.

To learn more about Michael Bacigalupi Photography, visit bacigalupiphotography.com or call (225) 402-7051

