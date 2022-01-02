Blazar Token Has LOCKED all of its Liquidity into UNISWAP Exchange for 2 Years as Investor Confidence Soars
To secure pricing parameters, BLAZAR has locked token liquidity onto the UNISWAP exchange.
Blazar has locked token liquidity onto the UNISWAP exchange to secure pricing parameters and boost investors' confidence. ”UNITED STATES, January 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As BLAZAR Token wraps up Phase 1 of their ICO, confident investors have begun to make some noise on Reddit and Telegram. BLAZAR’S Founder and CEO, John DeSalvo, shared: “I only needed to see the words scam and rug pull once before I decided that’s enough of this chatter. I immediately posted and LOCKED all token holder liquidity onto the UNISWAP exchange to secure pricing parameters and ensure investors that there would be nothing of the sort going on with this company. “
— Kate Adams (BLAZAR marketing manager)
By locking the liquidity for two years, BLAZAR Token has made a profound statement that they are in this for the long haul. Every single dollar raised through Phase 1 of their ICO was locked away to ensure and guarantee investors that the tokens value will be backed by USD. Locking away liquidity in the crypto world is essentially the same process in which the United States Government secures and locks away Gold to back their dollar.
BLAZAR has locked its liquidity into an exchange. It 100% ensures they are fully compliant and transparent with their token holder.
BLAZAR will begin its 2nd Phase of Initial Token Offering to raise marketing and advertising capital. BLAZAR Token has set a $75,000 goal for their marketing campaign and has repeatedly stated that they will NOT launch until They have raised this money.
BLAZAR intends to pay numerous online campaigns, billboards going into their Hub city, influencers, and social media techs with the marketing campaign funds. Behind the scenes, they are also busy at work filing all paperwork with the SEC to become a Securitized token. While almost every cryptocurrency out there has been fighting the SEC and its Howey test to avoid getting the designation as security, BLAZAR token welcomes and seeks out the title.
With this designation comes stability, integrity, and full disclosure of all.
Financial matters. It also will allow BLAZAR to begin the process of securing payroll deduction accounts on a Recurring weekly basis.
Blazar is set to go public via UNISWAP on 02/01/2022
For more information, visit their website: https://blazartokenproject.com. For queries, email them at BlazarToken@gmail.com.
