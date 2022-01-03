APEX Is Proud to Announce Its New Chairman of the Board: Michael Cartwright
APEX Recovery of San Diego Is Proud to Announce Its New Chairman of the Board: Michael Cartwright
APEX Is Proud to Announce Its New Chairman of the Board: Michael Cartwright”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
APEX Recovery is a California State licensed, San Diego Drug Rehab that provides drug and alcohol treatment programs including dual diagnosis, and is one of the very few rehab centers in Southern California that offers accredited care for five levels of substance abuse treatment programs. Visit https://apex.rehab/outpatient-rehab/.
At APEX, their recovery’s clinical SAN DIEGO DRUG & ALCOHOL DETOX PROGRAM was developed using treatment practices that are proven to be effective for long-term recovery. By blending evidence-based models to individually tailor a rehab program for each participant that maximizes long-term success. Their rehab facility uses medical treatments, psychological therapies, and holistic modalities to treat individuals who need help with alcohol detox, opiate or heroin treatment, cocaine abuse, methamphetamine use, benzodiazepine or Xanax addiction, and many forms of pill or prescription medication addiction.
Now, they’re expanding and proud to announce a new Chairman of the Board with Michael Cartwright, an addiction treatment trailblazer, behavioral health expert, and published author. Michael Cartwright’s treatment philosophy is based upon 15 federally funded research studies of dual diagnosis and addiction. From these studies and his personal and professional experiences, he has also created a 5-pronged approach that is outlined in his published book: Believable Hope: Five Essential Elements to Beat Any Addiction, written in conjunction with New York Times best-selling author, Ken Abraham.
Michael was named by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of 50 inspirational entrepreneurs to watch in 2017, appointed to the U.S. Senate Help Subcommittee on Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services from 2003-2004. He also became a founding board member of Dual Recovery Anonymous while serving as a member of the National Steering Council on Co-occurring Disorders. For those, and many reasons more, Cartwright's new partnership with APEX means a huge asset to the rehab center facility.
APEX Recovery was founded in 2013. It is licensed by the California Department of Health Care Services & Accredited by the Joint Commission. It is a high-end luxury drug rehab California center that has Detox, Residential and Out-Patient services in Mission Valley, Mount Helix, and San Diego. Their Clinical Team is highly trained, experienced, dedicated, and compassionate. They utilize individualized treatment planning and provide excellent holistic programming. With comfortable and beautiful accommodations, executive private and semi-private bedrooms are available, they've created an environment that takes the pain out of the rigorous process of addiction treatment. The comfort, tranquility, and relaxation of the clients are paramount to APEX Recovery, allowing their clients to rejuvenate and meet the demands of the treatment with the greatest energy and attention.
Apex Recovery works with most major PPO plans and will verify any accepted insurance to see if your benefits include their services.
Other