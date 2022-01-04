Event Producer & Marketing Consultant Eric Vollweiler Profound Career Highlights During the Sundance Film Festival
EINPresswire.com/ -- Once Eric Vollweiler’s internship in college was over a friend introduced him to the Sundance Film Festival and said he should volunteer. Eric applied and was accepted to the position of being a crowd liaison at the Egyptian Theater on Main Street. From this volunteer work, Eric learned the difference between the independent film industry and movie lovers. Also, communicating and networking for future opportunities. Sundance was Eric’s greatest teacher in the film festival world. The education and networking he took from volunteering led him to work in the film festival industry starting in 2005 to the present and the rest is history.
The Sundance Film Festival is an annual film festival organized by the Sundance Institute. It is the largest independent film festival in the United States which takes place each January in Park City, Utah; Salt Lake City, Utah; and at the Sundance Resort. Sundance is known for A lister’s and renowned Directors, and Writers to be in attendance. However, Sundance is also known for being a champion for independent filmmakers and those who are up and coming.
Eric Vollweiler is also a champion for independent filmmakers. He has produced and promoted many independent film festivals and events over the years. In particular Independent Filmmaker Day. With over 830,000 members, Independent Filmmaker Day is a community that helps independent creators from around the world develop new projects, connect within the industry, and champion collaborative and impactful storytelling at all stages. It is a community of directors, producers, actors, and film buffs. The event hosts day-long events held alongside premier film festivals ~ such as Cannes, Sundance, and TIFF ~ that foster the development, production, and promotion of projects in film, media, and beyond.
Rubenstein Business Law and Artists United present Independent Filmmakers Day During the Sundance Film Festival in 2020 which was produced by Eric Vollweiler.
Notable attendees included:
Kym Jackson. Kym has appeared in “American Crime Story,” “NCIS,” “This Is Us,” and BET show, “Rebel.” Her latest feature film, “Wishman,” was recently screened at Cannes and TIFF.
Suzy Lenet: Branding principal at Lightbulb, LLC. Suzy is a branding guru with over 30 years of experience working with Fortune 500 companies such as Disney, Microsoft, and ExxonMobil.
Angela Northington: Angela most recently served as senior vice president, content acquisitions and programming for Urban Movie Channel.
Marc Gold: An in-demand entertainment executive and producer of Fresh Cats Productions who currently oversees the development, marketing, and finance for high-quality independent films.
Andrew Steel: On-screen, Andrew has wowed audiences in the cult hits “Home & Away,” “Wonderland,” and his award-winning portrayal of Batman in two seasons of the wickedly sardonic comedy, “The Justice Lease.” Upon moving to Los Angeles, Steel landed his first leading role in the nationally released film, “Wish Man,” now available on Netflix.
Eric is no stranger to producing events during Sundance. He has produced the Indie Slate Magazines Sundance Film Festival Event which took place at the Spotted Frog Book Store back in 2006 and the Artists United Event at the O P Rockwell in 2019. Currently, Eric is producing the 8th Annual Latino Filmmaker Network events during the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.
Eric told Heart of Hollywood Magazine that he highly recommends volunteering or attending the Sundance Film Festival. You will watch some of the top diverse films from around the world. You will meet all types of people who love cinema and the arts. Also, you might land a new film project or a new job from attending. It’s all how you look at it!
If you are planning to attend the Sundance Film Festival in 2022, you are invited to Eric’s event on Monday, January 24th visit www.latinofilmmaker.org for more details.
Visit: www.sundance.org for more information on festival passes, film tickets, educational panels, merchandising, and Park City Utah.
More on Eric: contact evfilmfestivals@gmail.com.
Eric Vollweiler
Eric told Heart of Hollywood Magazine that he highly recommends volunteering or attending the Sundance Film Festival. You will watch some of the top diverse films from around the world. You will meet all types of people who love cinema and the arts. Also, you might land a new film project or a new job from attending. It’s all how you look at it!
If you are planning to attend the Sundance Film Festival in 2022, you are invited to Eric’s event on Monday, January 24th visit www.latinofilmmaker.org for more details.
Visit: www.sundance.org for more information on festival passes, film tickets, educational panels, merchandising, and Park City Utah.
More on Eric: contact evfilmfestivals@gmail.com.
+1 818-445-4659
Eric Vollweiler
