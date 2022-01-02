Could This Spy Be The New James Bond?

Submit Release
There is a new Superspy on the block to rival 007.

Pawns were made to be sacrificed”
— P G Dixon
WAKEFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM, January 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New UK Publisher, Brindle Books Ltd, have released a dramatic book trailer video on their YouTube channel to promote their first release; Normanby, the gripping spy thriller by P.G. Dixon.

The release comes in the wake of the launch of the latest spectacular James Bond movie, No Time to Die. In case you haven’t already seen the film, we won’t give away any spoilers. Needless to say, however, fans have been left with something of a superspy void – at least in the short term.

So, after all the build-up and excitement leading up to Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007, how do we fill the gap that has been left? Who will come and save us all from evil masterminds and foreign agents intent on taking us all down?

The answer may well come in the form of a diminutive, bespectacled bureaucrat, an Intelligence Analyst who is drawn into a dastardly plot to strike at the heart of the UK…

Now that many fans will be casting around for something to feed their Secret Agent fix. Could Dixon’s new creation fill that gap? “Possibly,” says the author, “although the protagonist of my novel is a very different kind of Operative,” (despite a couple of in-jokes for spy thriller fans). “Basically, Bond is pretty much superhuman,” he says. “We’d all love to be like him, but deep down, most of us know we couldn’t manage it. Normanby is very different. Although he has a few tricks up his sleeve, he isn’t super-confident or incredibly macho. Indeed, in dangerous situations, he sometimes shakes with fear. He’s much more like the rest of us, I suppose. In a way, we are all Normanby.”

So, what else can we expect from Brindle Books Ltd in the future? Richard Hinchliffe, Director, has goals for the new publishing company which are ambitious, but quite straightforward: “We have plans for more releases in the coming months, and we’ll be putting out regular updates on our YouTube channel and our website: brindlebooks.co.uk ,” he said. “Whilst many small publishers prefer to stick to certain niche markets and only publish books of a certain type, Brindle are bucking that trend. Our plan is to gradually develop our catalogue across a wide range of genres and aim for the popular market. We’d like to recreate that excitement from the heyday of popular paperback publishing, when regular readers would get a visceral thrill at the sight of the newest paperback cover from publishers like Pan, Penguin, or the New English Library.”

Normanby by P G Dixon is available in eBook form from Amazon, Kobo, Nook and all other good eBook platforms. The book is also available in paperback (ISBN: 978-1-7398648-1-1).

Richard Hinchliffe
Brindle Books Ltd
contact@brindlebooks.co.uk

Book Trailer for Normanby by P G Dixon

