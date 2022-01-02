Submit Release
News Search

There were 58 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,445 in the last 365 days.

Brain Science & Healing: Board Certified Neurosurgeon and Neuroscientist launches international book signing event

The Science of God's Healing Power Book Signing

You have brain pathways related to whatever health condition you are dealing with that have to be reformed to align with health to heal your physical body

You have brain pathways related to whatever health condition you are dealing with that have to be reformed to align with health in order for your physical body to heal”
— Dr. Darlene A. Mayo
JACKSONVILLE , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Board certified neurosurgeon and neuroscientist launches international book signing event to teach the connection between brain science and healing
Jacksonville, FL, January 1, 2022: “Revealing keys in science that unlock truths in scripture” is the foundation of a breakthrough workshop on healing that is taking place at the start of the new year. The event is a workshop and book signing hosted by board certified neurosurgeon and neuroscientist Dr. Darlene A. Mayo.

“You have brain pathways related to whatever health condition you are dealing with that have to be reformed to align with health in order for your physical body to heal" says Dr. Mayo. In her book The Science of God's Healing Power: Revealing Truth in the Kingdom of God she shares the key that connects the spiritual and physical worlds, along with practical strategies, based in neuroscience, and in scripture.

The event will include a workshop component that teaches the principles in Dr. Darlene’s book as well as an internationally streamed virtual event and book signing.

The common goal amongst both attendees and speakers is to acknowledge and learn about The Science of God’s Healing Power while preparing to make the most of the upcoming year with practical tools and strategies to apply to everyday life. As a countdown to the official book signing Dr. Darlene A. Mayo is also hosting a virtual 21 days of healing. Each day she shares an easy to implement tip to unlock the spiritual and scientific keys to healing.

Access the 21 days of healing at www.IncreaseYourFaithKit.life.

The workshop will take place January 22nd from 2pm - 4pm 350 Plantation Club Pkwy St Johns FL 32259 for more information visit www.HealingInTheKingdom.com or for media inquiries or questions amplifyherteam@gmail.com
###

AmplifyHER Team
AmplifyHER Global
+1 332-201-9029
email us here

21 Days of Healing

You just read:

Brain Science & Healing: Board Certified Neurosurgeon and Neuroscientist launches international book signing event

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.