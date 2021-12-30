2021-12-30 15:35:57.43 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won on Christmas Eve in Bismarck

2021-12-30 15:35:57.43

A Bismarck woman uncovered a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Super Crossword Tripler” Scratchers ticket on Christmas Eve.

She claimed her prize at the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office on Dec. 27.

The winning ticket was sold at Roy’s 10, 600 Center St., in Bismarck.

“Super Crossword Tripler” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $3 million in unclaimed prizes, including two remaining top prizes of $100,000 and one additional $30,000 second prize.

In FY21, players in St. Francois County won more than $13.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $4.8 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.