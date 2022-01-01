Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1300 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Friday, December 31, 2021, in the 1300 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

At approximately 10:10 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched the victim’s property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Friday, December 31, 2021, 23 year-old Christian Pires, of Woodbridge, VA, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).