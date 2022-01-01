PHILIPPINES, January 1 - Press Release January 1, 2022 Bong Go urges Filipinos to welcome the New Year responsibly and with utmost vigilance in order to sustain the gains in the fight against the pandemic Senator and Chair of the Senate Committee on Health Christopher "Bong" Go reminded the public to welcome the new year responsibly to avoid rising COVID-19 cases. He stressed the need to remain vigilant and disciplined in order not to waste the gains made the past year in the fight against the pandemic. In an earlier interview, Go urged everyone to carefully consider how their actions may affect others, particularly the elderly and sick who are more vulnerable to COVID-19. "Nakagawian nating mag-celebrate kasama ang ating mga pamilya. Pero hindi pa normal ang panahon. Huwag tayong masyadong magmadali dahil habang nandidiyan pa si COVID ay delikado pa, lalo na may mga naiulat na bagong variant tulad nitong Omicron variant," appealed Go. "Huwag natin sayangin 'yung naumpisahan natin. Tumataas (ang bilang ng mga kaso) ngayon dahil holiday season at lumalabas 'yung tao," he continued. The lawmaker pointed out that the initial success in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the Philippines was only made possible by the people's commitment to abide by the mandated health and safety protocols. He once again urged everyone to keep wearing masks in public and avoiding crowded settings, among others, to help maintain the gains the country has made in controlling the extent of the pandemic. "Kung mapapansin natin, hindi masyadong mataas 'yung kaso natin dito sa ating bansa (kumpara sa iba) dahil disiplinado ang Pilipino. Patuloy tayong magsuot ng mask at mag-social distancing. Nakikiusap kami ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa inyo, buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa ang nakataya dito," appealed Go. He added that one of the keys to protecting oneself and one's loved ones from COVID-19 is getting fully vaccinated against the virus. Inoculated people, explained the senator, are less likely to suffer from severe symptoms or die as a result of contracting COVID-19. According to the Department of Health, as of December 30, the government has administered a total of 108.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Of this figure, 57.1 million Filipinos have received their first dose while 49.6 million are fully vaccinated. Nearly 1.8 million booster shots were also administered. The country has also received a total of 198.82 million doses. Go reiterated that getting vaccinated and taking the necessary precautions against COVID-19 will help the country return to normalcy. "Kung hindi pa kayo bakunado, nandidiyan naman ang bakuna. Libre ito mula sa gobyerno. Magpabakuna na kayo para mas protektado kayo. Ang bakuna ang tanging susi o solusyon para unti-unti tayong makabalik sa ating normal na pamumuhay... Mas mabuti nang tapusin muna natin ito, ang makamtan natin 'yung herd immunity kung saan hindi na kakalat 'yung sakit na COVID-19," he said. In the end, Go echoed President Duterte's call for national unity to overcome the pandemic and recover from the devastation left by Typhoon Odette. He also recognized the dedication and courage of the country's medical and essential frontliners, uniformed and civilian personnel, and volunteers who most embody the spirit of malasakit and bayanihan during these challenging times. The senator expressed confidence that the resilient and indomitable spirit of Filipinos would enable the country to emerge stronger. "Maraming salamat sa inyong pakikinig. Sa mga kababayan kong Pilipino, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year sa inyong lahat. Magdasal at mag-ingat tayo po palagi," he said.