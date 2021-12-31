Message by H.E. President Nguyen Xuan Phuc following Viet Nam’s fulfillment of its term as a non-permanent member of the UNSC

VIETNAM, December 31 -

As we join the rest of the world to celebrate the New Year 2022, the people of Viet Nam enjoy even greater elation and pride, as our country has successfully concluded its term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2020 - 2021.

Two years ago, our country earned the strong trust of the international community with 192 out of 193 votes of approval. The nameplate bearing the words “Viet Nam” was solemnly placed in the Meeting Room of the UNSC - the authority of primary responsibility in maintaining international peace and security. While this brings forth great pride, it also poses significant challenges for Viet Nam, particularly at a time when the world and various regions are facing complicated developments, and suffering from severe consequences caused by COVID-19.

Building upon our country’s new strength, stature, and valiant efforts, and the support of fellow UN members, Viet Nam has proposed numerous initiatives and made active contributions to the work of the UNSC, under the consistent message of “Partnership for Sustainable Peace.” Such endeavors include seeking measures to address and prevent conflicts, strengthening the UNSC’s cooperation with ASEAN, and tackling challenges against international peace and security, in line with the UN Charter and international law.

As a member of the UNSC, Viet Nam has vividly demonstrated its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, multilateralization and diversification of its external relations, and comprehensive and extensive international integration. Once a poor country relying on aids, Viet Nam has now become an active and responsible partner, making meaningful contributions to the UN’s efforts in addressing global issues pertaining to peace, security and development worldwide. Viet Nam brought to the table the confidence of a peace-loving and humble nation that upholds humanistic values, altruism and justice, and a country with a glorious history of national construction and protection. We were also able to assert the distinctive identity of our diplomatic service in the Ho Chi Minh era.

This process also bears testimony to a dynamic and innovative Viet Nam, and conveys a powerful message of the vision and aspiration for a strong and prosperous country by 2045, as outlined in the 13th National Party Congress.

Viet Nam’s efforts at the UNSC, and the overall accomplishments of our external affairs, have contributed to maintaining a peaceful and stable environment conducive to the country’s development and comprehensive integration. Such endeavors have helped elevate Viet Nam’s stature, and add greater depth and effectiveness to Viet Nam’s ties with other countries and important partners.

Viet Nam has successfully fulfilled its capacity as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, earning praises and meeting the common aspiration of the international community for a world of enduring peace, a world free from wars and conflicts, and a world without poverty and inequality. These successes have served to build greater trust, and create fresh impetus for Viet Nam to step up its multilateral diplomacy for national development.

Joining the international community today is a Viet Nam of novel conviction, standing ready to shoulder international responsibilities for peace and sustainable development.