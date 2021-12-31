Islanders encouraged to keep New Year’s Eve gatherings small; 175 new cases of COVID-19 in PEI

CANADA, December 31 - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, has announced 175 new cases of COVID-19 in PEI.

“As COVID-19 continues to circulate in our province, it is very important that any gatherings held in celebration of New Year’s Eve are kept as small as possible. Keeping personal gatherings as small as possible is a key component of limiting and slowing the spread of COVID-19 in PEI.” - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison

These new cases are still under investigation and contact tracing is underway.

There are currently 814 active cases of COVID-19 and there have been 1,366 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. There are 41 new recoveries since the last release. In the last seven days there has been an average of 106 new cases per day.

There are currently three COVID-19 cases being treated in hospital. None are currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There are currently five individuals in hospital for other reasons who have tested positive for COVID-19.

In order to preserve the limited capacity of Health PEI testing clinics, until further notice, testing will continue to be limited to the following:

Symptomatic individuals

Close contacts identified by Public Health

Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive at a point-of-entry

Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should isolate until they are able to be tested, and continue to isolate after being tested until a negative result is received.

Individuals who do not have symptoms do not require testing (unless in one of the above categories, for example: close contacts). Those who are presenting for testing related to travel (for example: day 4 tests) will be provided with at home rapid antigen tests, two tests to be taken 48 hours apart.

Health PEI drop-in clinics will operate as follows over the weekend:

Borden-Carleton (20 Dickie Road) Saturday, January 1: Closed Sunday, January 2: 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

(20 Dickie Road) Summerside (Slemon Park) Saturday, January 1: Closed Sunday, January 2: Closed

(Slemon Park) Charlottetown (64 Park Street) Saturday, January 1: Closed Sunday, January 2: 8:00 am to 12:00 pm

(64 Park Street)

As always, all Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back. Islanders are also encouraged to download the free national COVID Alert app, which will let them know if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, December 29, 95.4 per cent of eligible Island residents age 12 years and over have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 92.2 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses. 41.9 per cent of children age 5-11 years have received their first dose. Over 18,000 people have received their third dose of COVID-19 booster. Individuals should book their booster appointment for six months after their last dose. Getting a booster is an important layer or protection against serious illness related to the Omicron variant.

Anyone age 12 and over can receive their COVID-19 vaccination at one of the Health PEI clinics or at one of the 28 partner pharmacies across the province. Island children between the ages of five and 11 years can now receive their COVID-19 vaccination at Health PEI clinics.

For information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including vaccine facts, immunization data and booking an appointment, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines. For answers to commonly asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit: Answers to Common COVID-19 Vaccine Questions.

Backgrounder: The Chief Public Health Office continues to work closely with the federal government, provincial and territorial counterparts, government departments and Health PEI to monitor the pandemic situation and prepare for all COVID-19 related impacts to the province, including health, social and economic. The public health risk of COVID-19 is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available. Everyone is encouraged to follow routine prevention measures:

Get vaccinated

Wear a properly fitted, three-layer mask in indoor public places and in outdoor public places where physical distancing from others cannot be maintained

Keep your circle of contacts small

Wash hands frequently with soap and water

Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue

Stay home if you are not feeling well

Limit touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Physical distance - stay two meters (6 feet) apart

Don’t share items like drinking glasses and water bottles

Frequently clean surfaces like taps, doorknobs and countertops

Visit a drop-in-clinic to be tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms

