Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife) Offense: 2700 Block of Langston Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, in the 2700 block of Langston Place, Southeast.

 

At approximately 9:25 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times. The suspect then fled the scene.

 

On Wednesday, December 29, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 38 year-old William Johnson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife). The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was domestic in nature.

