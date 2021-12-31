Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4600 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, December 31, 2021, in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

At approximately 1:34 am, members of the Seventh District heard the sounds of gunshots and responded to the listed location. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. A second adult male victim with a gunshot wound was located at a local hospital receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

A vehicle of interest, described as newer model white SUV, was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below.

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.