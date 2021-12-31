Nghệ An grants investment licence to $200m electronic component project

VIETNAM, December 31 -

Nghệ An's authority granted an investment certificate to Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd at a ceremony held on Thursday. — Photo nhandan.vn

NGHỆ AN — Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd has been granted an investment certificate for its electronic component and automobile accessories project worth US$200 million at Hòang Mai Industrial Park in the central province of Nghệ An.

Work on the project is expected to commence in March 2022 and come into operation in October 2023.

The plant will manufacture electronic components, plastic products, spare parts and auxiliary parts for automobiles.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Đức Trung said once the project began operation, it would create new momentum for the province's socio-economic development, contributing to promoting growth, generating jobs and raising incomes for employees and maximising the potential and advantages of Nghệ An Province and the region in general.

Favourable conditions would be created for the investor in terms of policies and investment environment, he said, adding that provincial agencies and localities would be asked to coordinate in settling emerging difficulties with the aim of putting the project into operation as soon as possible. — VNS