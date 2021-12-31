US not to launch probe into Việt Nam’s corrosion-resistant steel

VIETNAM, December 31 -

Corrosion-resistant steel products. The US authority decided not to launch a probe into Việt Nam’s corrosion-resistant steel. — Photo ngkt.mofa.gov.vn

HÀ NỘI — The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has decided not to initiate an investigation into the alleged circumvention of anti-dumping duties by Việt Nam’s corrosion-resistant steel products (CORE) made from cold rolled steel (CRS) and hot rolled steel (HRS) imported from Japan.

In an announcement issued on December 20, the DOC stated that the plaintiff had failed to provide an adequate basis for the initiation of a minor-alteration circumvention inquiry for both of these orders, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam (TRAV).

The department has found that CORE is not included in the same tariff classification as HRS and CRS.

The DOC said this will be the final decision on the allegation and it will not consider any following comments or requests regarding this conclusion.

The TRAV called on domestic firms to comply with regulations in production and origin certificates so as to ensure their rights and interests and avoid anti-dumping investigations in the future.

The authority and relevant agencies will keep a close watch and update on the case. — VNS