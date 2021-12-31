3 BR/1 BA Brick Home w/2 Car Garage/Shop on 2+/- Acres in Greene County VA set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of a 3 bedroom/1 bath brick home on 2.68 +/- acres w/full finished basement and detached 2 car garage/shop near Charlottesville, VA”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a 3 bedroom/1 bath brick home on 2.68 +/- acres w/full finished basement, detached 2 car garage/shop and large deck near Charlottesville, VA, on Wednesday, January 5 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John NIcholls
“We have been entrusted by the Estate Executor to market and sell this well-built Greene County home. This home can be occupied immediately, personalized at the new owner's leisure, and will make a wonderful primary residence or investment property," said Nicholls. “Bid Your Price and Make it Yours!”
“Conveniently located only 1 mile from Rts. 29 & 33 and downtown Ruckersville, the property is a very short drive to Charlottesville (Airport, University of Virginia, Hospitals & more!!), Orange & Culpeper,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Wednesday, January 5 --1:30 PM -- 855 Moore Rd., Ruckersville, VA 22968
3 BR/1 BA brick home on 2.68 +/- acres in Greene County, VA
• This homes measures 2,334 +/- sf. (1,167 +/- sf. on main level & 1,167 +/- sf. finished basement), and features a kitchen (all appliances convey); living room w/fireplace (insert conveys); dining room; full finished basement; attic w/pull down stairs; laundry area (washer/dryer convey)
• Hardwood flooring; carpet over existing hardwood in bedrooms; ceramic tile in bathroom; Armstrong laminate in kitchen
• Covered front stoop; large wrap around deck
• Heating: forced air oil furnace w/underground tank; Cooling: central AC
• 2 wells (one drilled & one bored); County water is available; Conventional gravity flow septic system; electric water heater
• Detached 2 car garage/shop; gravel driveway
• Other features: newer stainless appliances; new roof in 2007; many replacement windows
• Open setting ideal for animals; mature landscaping; great garden spot
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540/748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
