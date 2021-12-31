Former Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton Releases Hard-Hitting Single “Kabul’s Fallen” On New Year’s Eve
EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton releases the hard-hitting single “Kabul’s Fallen” on New Year’s Eve. The song shows Stapleton’s uncompromising stance on the issue, giving listeners insight into his thoughts on foreign affairs after stepping away from politics since 2020. A former Veteran and graduate of the Naval Academy, it was a stone that could not be left unturned.
While Stapleton has touched on themes of love and hope for our nation in his two previous singles “The Pen” and “Western Son,” “Kabul’s Fallen” leaves nothing on the table. “‘Kabul's Fallen’ is a song about the failure of American leadership overseas, both from a tactical and strategic lens. It is both a tribute to the ones who paid the price for American disservice, and a rebuke to the ones whose failed leadership negatively affected millions of peoples lives.”
A collection of emotional and politically driven songs, his debut full-length album, Sea Change, is coming in 2022, recorded with the who’s who of Nashville musicians at the world-class OmniSound Studios on Music Row.
As the world moves forward with the coming excitement of the new year, Stapleton reminds us to also take time to look back and take stock of the decisions we’ve made, those our leaders have made, and most importantly remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
“Kabul’s Fallen” is available on all streaming platforms today.
To learn more please visit www.CoreyStapleton.com
ABOUT COREY STAPLETON
Corey Stapleton has lived a life that is worthy of motion picture treatment. After graduating from the United States Naval Academy, he served 11 years in the Navy as a Surface Warfare Officer, deploying overseas aboard the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy. When he “settled down” he became a Montana State Senator and then Secretary of State. The next chapter is perhaps the most ambitious turn a politician has ever made. Corey spent the pandemic year writing the songs that have been in his heart for years. After many trips to Nashville, working with the top players, and having his single mixed by one of the elite producers in country music, David Huff, he is ready to release his very personal messages to the world. His first three singles, “Kabul’s Fallen,” “The Pen,” and “Western Son” are available now, with a full-length album Sea Change coming in 2022.
