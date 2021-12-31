Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Size to Surpass USD 208 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the behavioral rehabilitation market size is predicted to surpass USD 208 billion by 2030 from at USD 145.9 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global behavioral rehabilitation market size was valued at USD 150 billion in 2021. The global behavioral rehabilitation market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of various mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, substance abuse, and attention deficit disorders. The rising awareness regarding the availability of behavioral rehabilitation services, increasing awareness regarding mental health disorders, and increased expenditure on the health and wellness. The busy and hectic lifestyle of the consumers, sedentary lifestyle, rising unemployment, and rising attraction of youth towards illicit drugs are the major causes that may lead to various mental health disorders.



The government initiatives to spread awareness regarding the mental health and various treatments are major fueling the demand for the behavioral rehabilitation services across the globe. Moreover, the rising number of rehabilitation service providers across the global markets is boosting the growth and development of the behavioral rehabilitation market. Moreover, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the market growth. During the pandemic many people lost their jobs and stayed at their homes for prolonged time period. It resulted in depression, anxiety, and other mental disorders that spiked the demand for the rehabilitation services in 2020.

Scope of the Behavioral Rehabilitation Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD 150 Billion Growth Rate From 2021 to 2030 CAGR of 3.7% Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Largest Market North America Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 to 2030 Companies Covered Novartis AG, Allergan, Inc., Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Sandoz AG, Perrigo Company plc, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Limbix, Apotex Inc., Strides Arcolab Ltd., TOLMAR Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

North America dominated the global behavioral rehabilitation market in 2020, garnering a market share of over 40%. The rising prevalence of mental health disorders in the nation like US is the primary reason behind the dominance of this region. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, around 20% of the children and adolescents suffered from mental disorders in their life at some point of time. Around 10% of people suffered from severe emotional disorders at some point in their life. Moreover, the rising number of drug addicts has fueled the growth of the behavioral rehabilitation market. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2013, around 27 million people were suffering from drug use disorder. Around 24% to 36% of the heroin consuming population passes through correctional system annually in US. Furthermore, the rising government initiatives to promote mental wellness is fueling the demand or the rehabilitation services in the region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the most opportunistic market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities owing to the rising disposable income, presence of huge population of youth, rising consumer expenditure on health and wellness, growing number of rehabilitation service providers, and rising awareness regarding mental health disorders.

The rising awareness regarding the mental health disorders and awareness regarding the availability of behavioral rehabilitation services is fueling the demand for the rehabilitation services across the globe. Further, the increased efforts by the NGOs in spreading the awareness regarding the mental health are playing a positive role in the market growth.

The lack of awareness regarding the mental health disorders like anxiety, personality disorders, and depression in the underdeveloped economies is a major factor that may hinder the market growth. Further, the lack of proper healthcare infrastructure and lower penetration of behavioral rehabilitation services in the underdeveloped markets presents a major challenge for the market players.

The advancements in the field of various therapies like cognitive behavioral therapy and the various developmental strategies adopted by the top market players are expected to offers growth opportunities in the upcoming future.

Based on the disorder type, the anxiety segment dominated the market in 2020. This is attributed to the increased cases of anxiety across the globe.According to a study, in 2017, around 284 million people were estimated to be suffering from anxiety disorder, globally. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, around 18.1% of the US population aged 18 years or above suffers from anxiety each year. But only around 37% of the patients gets treatment. Anxiety is the most common mental disorder and hence is expected to sustain its dominance during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the outpatient was the dominant and is expected to be the most opportunistic market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the freedom and convenience offered by the outpatient care. In outpatient care, the patient receives the treatment in the rehabilitation center during day time and then the patient is allowed to go back to their home and families. This offers convenience to the patient and his family and hence it is gaining rapids traction in the market.

In May 2020, Limbix received around US$ 9 million in series A funding, which will be utilized to develop digital therapeutics for the teens who are suffering from depression. The various developmental strategies like acquisition, partnerships, mergers, and government policies fosters market growth and offers lucrative growth opportunities to the market players.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Disorder Type

Mood Disorders

Anxiety Disorders

Personality Disorders

Substance Abuse Disorders

Attention Deficit Disorders





By Application

Outpatient

Inpatient

Residential





By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World





