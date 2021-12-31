Polyfilm Market Share, Analysis, Driving Factors, Key Segments, Regional Analysis and Region-Forecasts 2027

Polyfilm Market

the growing demand for flexible packaging in industries, such as food & beverages, boosts the polyfilm market.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the polyfilm market report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The main factor for increase in demand for polyfilm is the rise in popularity of e-commerce and home delivery systems. On the basis of resin type, the linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) segment has wide applications in the market, owing to rise in demand for various applications in packaging, agriculture, food, and textiles industries. Moreover, the growing demand for flexible packaging in industries, such as food & beverages, boosts the polyfilm market. Polyfilm is used in food packaging to keep food fresh, prevent contamination, and provide a long-lasting shelf life. Germ-free packaging for drugs & pharmaceuticals provides sterility and prevents impurity.

Based on region, the polyfilm market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia Pacific has the largest market share in terms of value and volume in the global polyfilm market, and is estimated to rise at a substantial rate, owing to rise in demand for bio-based polyfilms and scientific expansions in the agriculture sector. Moreover, increase in demand from various industries, such as food & beverages and textile, is also expected to drive the market growth in China, India, and Japan in the Asia-Pacific region.

The demand for polyfilm for packaging in Asia-Pacific is the highest due to low cost, high thermal stability, mechanical flexibility, and easy availability of raw materials. The polyfilm market in Europe is expected to develop at a significant rate in terms of income in the global polyfilm market, followed by North America. Polyfilm is used in several end-use industries, including pharmaceutical & medical, consumer goods, building & construction, agriculture, packaging, plastic bags, and others.

Analysis of COVID-19 impact

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a massive impact on the majority of industries and the polyfilm market was also not an exception in this regard. The report provides a detailed study on the micro- and macro-economic impact during the pandemic. Additionally, it emphasizes the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the polyfilm market in the form of qualitative study. The report offers explicit details regarding the market extent and shares during this unprecedented time. At the same time, the major strategies adopted by the market players to combat the global crisis is also covered under the report.

Last but not the least, the report highlights how the pandemic has distorted the supply chain of the market and takes in a post-COVID-19 analysis too.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global polyfilm market include Chiripal Poly Films, Cosmo Films, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Garware Polyester Limited, Jindal Poly Films Limited, Max Speciality Films Limited (MSFL), Polyplex Corporation Limited, SRF Limited, Taghleef Industries, Treofan Group, Uflex Limited, Vacmet India Private Limited, Barflex Polyfilms Pvt Ltd., and Premier Polyfilm Limited.

