Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market To Reach USD 15.8 Billion By 2027 | Industry Trends, Demand, Share, Growth Analysis Report

Fishmeal is an excellent high protein feed component used in almost every intensive aquaculture procedures.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market was valued at USD 8.87 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 15.8 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.8%. Fishmeal is the flour processed out of the fish after milling and drying the fish and its selective body parts, whereas animal oil is that the brown or yellow liquid extracted out by pressing the cooked fish. The fishmeal & fish oil are majorly utilized as an additive within the animal and fish feeds. Both fishmeal and animal oil are employed as high protein ingredients within the feeds given to farmland animals and farmed fishes. Fish oil is majorly utilized in the farm fish feeds with a minor share used in land animal feeds.

This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 scenario. The Coronavirus pandemic has greatly affected the global industry. It has brought along various changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and the initial and future assessment of the impact are covered in the research report. The report discusses all major aspects of the market with expert opinions on the current status along with a historical analysis.

It also includes an extensive investigation on Fishmeal & Fish Oil manufacturers, the expansion strategies adopted by the companies to capitalize on the existing growth prospects, the financial standing, and the individual market share of the leading participants, providing the readers a comprehensive overview of the competitive scenario.

In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-

Austevoll Seafood ASA (Norway), Croda International Plc. (U.K.), Oceana Group Limited (South Africa), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Omega Protein Corporation (U.S.), Tasa (South Africa), Marvesa Oils & Fats B.V. (Netherlands) and GC Rieber Oils AS (Norway)

The report gives a conclusive overview of the world Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market by segmenting it on the basis of type, application, and region. These sub-segments are studied and analyzed in detail and are supported by the present and future trends.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• According to IFFO (The Marine Ingredients Organization), 81% of global fish oil production went to aquaculture, and 68% went to salmonids. Production of fishmeal & fish oil has remained comparatively stable. Nevertheless, the introduction of increased use for direct human consumption and precautionary quotas has reduced the volume of whole fish going for fishmeal & fish oil.

• Among the source segments, salmon & trout fish segment accounts for the largest revenue share of the global fishmeal & fish oil market of about 42.6% as the salmon & trout fish growers have augmented their salmon & trout cultivation to meet the rising demand of customers across the globe.

• Among the industrial application segments, the pharmaceuticals segment leads with the largest revenue share of the global fishmeal & fish oil market. It occupied a share of about 37.8%/ Fish oil is used in pharmaceutical industries as it provides EPA and DHA, which play a vital role in neurological development and mental health. Also, due to rising concerns associated with the prevalence of chronic diseases, fish oil is widely consumed in the form of Omega-3 fatty acids to maintain health and prevent cardiovascular diseases.

• By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for a notable share in the global fishmeal & fish oil market in 2019 with a market share of about 39.2% and is projected to continue its dominance during the analysis period due to rapid development of aquaculture, and increasing usage of fishmeal & fish oil in countries of this region. Besides, the European fishmeal & fish oil market is expected to witness a surge in growth due to rising fishmeal & fish oil usage in developing innovative additives that provide nutrients to livestock through their feed.

Fishmeal & Fish Oil product types, applications, geographies, and end-user industries are the key market segments that are comprised in this study. The report speculates the prospective growth of the different market segments by studying the current market standing, performance, demand, production, sales, and growth prospects existing in the market.

The segmentation included in the report is beneficial for readers to capitalize on the selection of appropriate segments for the Fishmeal & Fish Oil sector and can help companies in deciphering the optimum business move to reach their desired business goals.

On the basis of source (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Salmon & trout

• Crustaceans

• Marine fish

• Carps

• Tilapias

• Others (eels, crabs, and lobsters)

On the basis of livestock application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Aquatic animals

• Poultry

• Swine

• Cattle

• Pets

• Others (equine and other marine species)

On the basis of industrial application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Aquaculture

• Pharmaceuticals

• Fertilizers

The regional segmentation includes the present and forecast demand for the Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It covers the individual application segments of the market in each region.

Get to know the business better:

The global Fishmeal & Fish Oil market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.

The global Fishmeal & Fish Oil market report answers some important questions for you:

• What will be the market potential as well as the concentration of the global Fishmeal & Fish Oil segment for the forecast period?

• What will be the avenues for access to the global Fishmeal & Fish Oil market for the newly added range?

• How are business owners planning to meet the production demand and sales requirements to gain a competitive edge over others?

• Which demographic regions will witness a greater demand during the estimated period?

• What will be the composition of the target market? What are the gaps? Where do most new opportunities lie?

• What will be the consumers’ attitude towards the business during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027?

The research report by Reports and Data analyzes and forecasts the Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of volume and price for the forecast period. The report also sheds light on the various opportunities within the market.

