Food Antioxidants Market Size, Demand, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2028

Food Antioxidants Market

Increasing demand for clean-labeled foods is another major factor driving revenue growth of the global food antioxidants market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has recently published a novel report on global Food Antioxidants Market emphases on important industry aspects along with latest and emerging trends to gain valuable market insights during the forecast period of 2021 and 2028. The report offers information about drivers, restraints market size and market revenue of the global Food Antioxidants market between 2021 and 2028. The global Food Antioxidants marker is rapidly gaining traction over the last few years and is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period. The report is generated through extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by experts and professionals in the industry. In addition, the data is obtained using various analytical tools such as venture return analysis, Porter’s Five Force and SWOT analysis.

The report offers details about each market player along with the global position, financial standing revenue contribution, product portfolio, and business expansion plans. The global Food Antioxidants market is extremely comprehensive and consists of leading players at regional and global levels focusing on adopting various strategies such as partnerships, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product launches and research and development investments. Key companies operating in the global Food Antioxidants market profiled in the report: Archer Daniels Midland, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Frutarom Ltd., Barentz International, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Camlin Fine Sciences, Kemin Industries, Inc., DuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, Kalsec Inc., BTSA, Vitablend Nederland BV, VDH Chem Tech Pvt Ltd., Advanced Organic Materials, Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd., Yasho Industries, Foodchem International Corporation, 3A Antioxidants, Pharmorgana GmBH, Naturex, Guangzhou ZIO Chemicals Co. Ltd., Sasol Limited, Nagase Group., and Oxiris Chemicals S.A.

The food and beverage industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue and is expected to account for lucrative revenue growth between 2021 and 2028 owing to rapid developments in the food and beverage sector, rising demand for high quality food, rapidly expanding global population and constantly changing public preferences. In addition, increasing investments to develop sustainable and eco-friendly products, increasing adoption of veganism and rising consumption of energy drinks, probiotics and increasing demand for packaged food are boosting global market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CGAR throughout the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing consumption of healthy food and food products, emergence of new market players, rising disposable income and increasing demand for meat free and gluten free products.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global food antioxidants market on the basis of type, application, source, form, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Natural Food Antioxidants

• Synthetic Food Antioxidants

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Prepared Food

• Prepared Meat & Poultry

• Fats & Oils

• Snacks & Dairy

• Beverages

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Seafood

• Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Fruits, Vegetables

• Nuts & Seeds

• Spices & Herbs

• Oils & Petroleum

• Botanical Extracts

• Gallic Acid

• Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Dry

• Liquid

Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key questions addressed in the global Food Antioxidants market report:

• Who are the key players operating in the global Food Antioxidants market?

• What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Force analysis of the global Food Antioxidants market?

• What are the key restraints that are expected to hamper global Food Antioxidants market growth during the forecast period?

• What are the key factors expected to boost global market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028?

• What revenue CAGR is the global Food Antioxidants market expected to register throughout the forecast period?

• Which region is expected to account for dominant revenue share over other regional markets throughout the forecast period?

