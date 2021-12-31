Peracetic Acid Market Suppliers, Size, Analysis To Reach USD 1.48 Billion By 2028

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Peracetic Acid Market was valued at USD 815.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1.48 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 7.80%. The study covers the genre of chemicals and materials with special focus on the Peracetic Acid market. Peracetic acid (CH3CO3H), also known as Peroxyacetic acid (PAA), is an organic compound used for antimicrobial purposes. It is a colourless liquid with the specific acrid odour indicative of acetic acid. The compound is a combination of two versatile compounds namely, Hydrogen Peroxide and Acetic acid. It is manufactured industrially by autoxidation of acetaldehyde. This compound is formed upon the treatment of acetic acid with hydrogen peroxide and a strong acid catalyst. The rapid growth in the population, changing lifestyles and eating habits of consumers are said to be the triggering factors for the industries, especially for the developed and developing countries. The versatility of application has been the main factor propelling the market. The rising concerns for safety and improving health of the people has been one of the driving factors in the market. However, high costs and insufficient awareness among the people have been the main restraining factors.

Some of the major key companies operating in the global Peracetic Acid Market Report include:

BioSafe Systems, Peroxy Chem, Airedale Chemical, Evonik, Aditya Birla Chemicals, FMC Corp. and Solvay S.A.

Key Features of the Global Peracetic Acid Market Report:

Global Peracetic Acid market report provides details about market revenue share, drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, limitations

The data is collected through extensive research, verified by experts and professionals in the industry

Advanced analytical tools such as feasibility analysis, Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analysis

In depth analysis of competitive landscape with various strategic plans like business expansion, partnerships, joint ventures, product launches, mergers and acquisitions

Analysis of each segments focusing on growth trends and revenue contributions

Market Overview:

The materials and chemicals industry is rapidly gaining traction in the last few years and is expected to register significant revenue growth throughout the forecast period. Raw material and chemicals are widely used across various industrial sector such as biotechnology and pharmaceutical, paper and pulp, food and beverages, agriculture, chemical and medical. Revenue growth of the global Peracetic Acid market is significantly driven by factors such as increasing investments by various market players to develop and launch enhanced products, rapid urbanization and industrial developments, rising per capita income and increasing adoption of green energy. In addition, rising funds by private and public organizations for equipment and rising adoption of biodegradable products due to increasing awareness about carbon emission concerns is further boosting market growth.

Type Outlook:

Solution Grade

Distilled Grade

Application Outlook:

Bactericide and fungicide

Bleaching agent

Sterilizing agent

Polymerization catalyst

Sanitizing agent

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

