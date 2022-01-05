WORLD Climate Change and New Technologies to Prevent Future Disaster By Using Green Energy Sources
The world is fast becoming a global village due to the increasing daily requirement of energy by all population across the world while the earth in its form cannot change. The need for energy and its related services to satisfy human social and economic development, welfare and health is increasing. Returning to renewables to help mitigate climate change is an excellent approach which needs to be sustainable in order to meet energy demand of future generations. It is overwhelming to know in today’s world that 1.4 billion people lack access to electricity, while 85% of them live in rural areas. As a result of this, the number of rural communities relying on the traditional use of biomass is projected to rise from 2.7 billion today to 2.8 billion in 2030. Sustainable development has become the centre of recent national policies, strategies and development plans of many countries.
Effects of Global Warming
The planet is warming, from North Pole to South Pole. Since 1906, the global average surface temperature has increased by more than 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit (0.9 degrees Celsius)—even more in sensitive polar regions.
Scientists already have documented these impacts of climate change:
Ice is melting worldwide, especially at the Earth’s poles. This includes mountain glaciers, ice sheets covering West Antarctica and Greenland, and Arctic sea ice.
Much of this melting ice contributes to sea-level rise. Global sea levels are rising 0.13 inches (3.2 millimeters) a year, and the rise is occurring at a faster rate in recent years.
Rising temperatures are affecting wildlife and their habitats. Vanishing ice has challenged species such as the Adélie penguin in Antarctica, where some populations on the western peninsula have collapsed by 90 percent or more.
Precipitation (rain and snowfall) has increased across the globe, on average.
Some species including mosquitoes, ticks, jellyfish, and crop pests—are thriving. Booming populations of bark beetles that feed on spruce and pine trees.
Renewable Energy and Climate Change
Presently, the term “climate change” is of great interest to the world at large, scientific as well as political discussions. The growth rate of carbon dioxide has increased over the past 36 years (1979–2014), “averaging about 1.4 ppm per year before 1995 and 2.0 ppm per year thereafter”.
Renewable Energy Sources and Technology
Renewable energy sources are energy sources from natural and persistent flow of energy happening in our immediate environment. They include: bioenergy, direct solar energy, geothermal energy, hydropower, wind and ocean energy (tide and wave).
Hydropower
Hydropower is an essential energy source harnessed from water moving from higher to lower elevation levels, primarily to turn turbines and generate electricity. Hydropower projects include Dam project with reservoirs, run-of-river and in-stream projects and cover a range in project scale. Hydropower generation technical annual potential is 14,576 TWh, with an estimated total capacity potential of 3,721 GW.
BIOENERGY
Bioenergy is a renewable energy source derived from biological sources. One advantage of biomass energy-based electricity is that fuel is often a by-product, residue or waste product. It has been growing at a rate of 30–50% per year to achieve an annual target of 30 billion litres at the end of year 2012. The greater part of this potential is located in South America and Caribbean (47–221 EJ/year), sub-Saharan Africa (31–317 EJ/year) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (C.I.S) and Baltic states (45–199 EJ/year).
Direct Solar Energy
The word “direct” solar energy refers to the energy base for those renewable energy source technologies that draw on the Sun’s energy directly. According to the World Energy Council (2013), “the total energy from solar radiation falling on the earth was more than 7,500 times the World’s total annual primary energy consumption of 450 EJ”.
Geothermal Energy
Geothermal energy is obtained naturally from the earth’s interior as heat energy source. The origin of the heat is linked with the internal structure of the planet and the physical processes occurring there. Geothermal gradient averages about 30 °C/km.
Wind Energy
The emergence of wind as an important source of the World’s energy has taken a commanding lead among renewable sources. Wind exists everywhere in the world, in some places with considerable energy density. Wind turbines convert the energy of wind into electricity.
5 Tech Innovations That Could Save Us from Climate Change
These are five technological innovations that could help them achieve their goal.
1. Power Generation
We already know that nuclear power is a way of producing electricity free of carbon emissions, but we have yet to harness it in a way that is truly safe and cost-effective. We may be closer to an answer, however.
2. Transport
Transport represents 23% of global energy-related CO2 emissions. But the demand for transport is only going to increase. We have already found alternative ways of powering vehicles, such as with electricity, but in order to do it on a wide scale, we need much more efficient batteries and much more efficient battery-charging technology.
3. Food
About a quarter of all global emissions come from feeding the world’s 7 billion people, and part of that comes from the consumption of meat. “There is no way to produce enough meat for 9 billion people,” said Bill Gates in a 2013 blog post. One of the alternatives is to start producing lab-grown meat, and to produce meat substitutes that look, taste and feel like the real thing.
4. Manufacturing
Making the things we use every day puts an enormous strain on the climate – about 30% of emissions come from industry. Carbon Engineering is a Canadian start-up which is working on exactly that – taking carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere and then using it to produce fuel.
5. Buildings
The greenhouse gas emissions of buildings are also significant. We need lighting, power, heating and cooling whether at home or in the office, at school or in a hospital. The combined emissions from these sources contributes almost 20% of global emissions.
